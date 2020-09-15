BLACKFOOT – It was a game that had all the markings of a "trap game."
Monday's match between the high flying Blackfoot Broncos and the underdog Shelley Russets boys' soccer teams was a dangerous game in a lot of ways.
Blackfoot had the superior talent and there was no doubt they were heavy favorites to post the win.
Shelley, on the other hand, had given up 38 goals in its first four games and on paper, at least, it shouldn't have been a contest at all. It looked like a game that Blackfoot just needed to show up for and they would post a win.
A closer look would reveal a team in Shelley was one that had changed their own fortune on the season with an improved defense, one that had posted a win over the Rigby JV, a tie against Pocatello and a win over Bonneville by the final of 4-2.
A sport like soccer is played with a tremendous amount of energy and where momentum is a huge factor in the outcome. That is part of the danger when you are facing a trap game.
Blackfoot took care of the momentum part of the game by blasting out of the game from the opening kick and scored the game's first game in around 10 seconds time. That established things early on for the Broncos and they carried that momentum through the first half on their way to a 4-0 lead and eventually a 5-1 win over the Russets.
“We wanted to get going early on and get the win,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “We got that done and got a lot of players some playing time and got some rest for our starters, all important things.”
The "Blitzkrieg" that the Broncos were able to get established was so strong, that they had three goals and a quick 3-0 lead within the first 10 or 12 minutes of the game and from there, it was simply a matter of playing out the game. Not that they didn't try and score more, they had their opportunities, but a lot of goals that you might normally see in the back of the net, just missed to the right or left of the goal or were just a bit high. It wasn't that the Broncos weren't trying to score, things just didn't turn out that way.
It also wasn't like the Russets weren't trying to counter-attack and get a goal or two scored on their own either, they were, but the Broncos' defense and goal keeper were up to the task and prevented anything from going into the net until late in the contest.
“It was a win, a conference win, and that is what is important at this time of year,” Pope said. “We got accomplished what we wanted and did so without any injuries and got a lot of boys some playing time. Those are the important things in this game today.”
Following intermission, the Broncos were able to tack on a fifth goal, pushing the score to 5-0, and from there, they pretty much let the reserves handle things.
The ball went up and down the field, at times showing good passing and movement, and at other times showing just what you might expect, a game where the team was just a pass or two away from making another score. The scoring part was totally not needed, but you never want a team to refrain from scoring and the boys were working hard on their games in an effort to get another score put up on the scoreboard.
The Russets, on the other hand, were working on getting a goal in the game and that was eventually accomplished in the late stages and that would close out the scoring in the game. That final goal came in the final part of the second half and it was a rebound goal that Blackfoot goalie Gavin Cornell had no chance at stopping. That would bring the final score to 5-1 on the game when the final whistle blew.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a home contest today at the Blackfoot soccer complex and will be against Skyline who currently has a 1-1 record in conference play and a 3-2 record overall. The Broncos will carry a 1-0 conference record and a 6-1 overall record into the contest.
Shelley will be in action next when they take on Hillcrest on Wednesday. Hillcrest is 2-1 in conference play and 3-3-1 overall. The Russets will enter the game 0-1 in conference and 2-6-1 overall. Both games will begin at 4:30 p.m.