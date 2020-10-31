BLACKFOOT – We have all heard the expression ‘The Tale of Two Cities’, well Friday night’s playoff game between the Vallivue Falcons and the Blackfoot Broncos was definitely the ‘Tale of Two Halves.’
With Blackfoot leading 14-6, and only one second remaining until halftime, the Falcons would punch the ball into the end zone on a one yard run by power running back Braydon Ary, his second score of the night and just like that, the game was 14-12 and the Falcons were lining up for a two point conversion. The Broncos held, but they went to the halftime intermission with a two point lead and Vallivue had all the momentum on their side with another 24 minutes to play.
That all changed in the third quarter, after both teams had a chance with the ball and could do nothing with it.
The Broncos, on their second possession of the half got some movement with the ball. They worked the ball down the field on some nifty runs by back up tail back Austin Ramirez, but the drive was beginning to stall on the Vallivue 32 yard line. That is when quarterback Jace Grimmett let fly with the ball and if found it’s way into the hands of sophomore wide receiver Ja’Vonte King and the lanky youngster came up with the catch to give the Broncos the lead at 21-12 when Bryce Cornell’s extra point was good.
That was just the beginning of things for the Broncos, as King would add another pair of touchdown catches in the second half, giving him four on the evening as he celebrated a coming out party of sorts, and the Broncos were exploding offensively, now ahead by the score of 35-12 as the game was entering the fourth quarter.
Finally, when the clock had wound down to 5:57 left in the contest and the Broncos leading by that 35-12 score, quarterback Jace Grimmett called his own number and took the ball into the end zone from the one yard line and with Cornell’s extra point, the lead grew to 42-12 and for all intents and purposes, the ball game was over.
Each team would have the ball on offense one more time, but by now, the defenses were done playing around and both began to tackle the ball rather than the ball carrier and the quarterbacks became targets for the head hunters and the clock mercifully wound it’s way down to zero.
With the win, Blackfoot will move into the second round of the playoffs and will travel to Emmett to take on the Huskies, winner of the Southern Idaho Conference at the Huskies home field.
Game date and time have not yet been announced and that date and time will be printed in the Bingham News Chronicle when available.
Emmett was a winner on Friday night over Minico, by the final score of 35-0.