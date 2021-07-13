BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot High School volleyball program has announced its Lady Broncos Volleyball Camp.
The camp, divided into two groups based upon age and grade entering this fall, will be held on July 28 and July 29-30 depending upon the camp you select.
The first of the two camps, for those in grades 2-5, will be held on July 28 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and again in the afternoon from 12 noon until 2 p.m.
The cost of this camp will be $50. The camp will focus on a lot of the fundamentals such as passing, setting, serving, digs and kills.
Proper form will be emphasized as will the basics of offense and defense.
The coaching staff of Blackfoot High School and varsity members of the program will assist in the running and conducting of the camp.
This is a great opportunity to become part of the growing volleyball program at Blackfoot High School.
The second camp, running on July 29-30, will be for those in grades 6-8 and will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and again in the afternoon from noon to 2 p.m.
The cost of this camp will be $85 and will again feature coaching and teaching from the Blackfoot High School coaching staff and varsity members of the volleyball program.
Again, emphasis will be on improving the basic understanding of the game and the fundamentals that go with the playing of the game.
Fundamentals once again will be stressed with drills and skill building being of the most importance.
Basic offensive and defensive plays and formations will be emphasized throughout the camp with individual instruction given on rules, plays, setting, digging, serving, passing, as well as understanding what the Lady Broncos program is attempting to achieve with the program.
There will be an ice cream party following the last day of the two camps and is open to all of the camp participants.
Come on out and improve your skill level in volleyball as you learn more about the game and how to play it properly.
Registration can be made at the door on the first day of the camp you wish to participate in or additional information can be obtained by contacting the volleyball program at Blackfoot High School.