BLACKFOOT – Senior nights are always special times for friends and families and they help to create memories for those who are present for the honoring and declaring of the accomplishments of those involved.
Seniors are also responsible for helping to carry on traditions of the program they have been involved in and the relationships they build with their fellow teammates. To give the parents a chance to also be part of the ceremony binds them even closer with their own wrestler and those that have probably spent hours at fellow wrestlers' homes and activities.
On Tuesday, Blackfoot High School celebrated those senior wrestlers who have been part of the program and listed some of the accomplishments they have had and experiences they have enjoyed with the crowd assembled.
The list of seniors began with team manager Hailey Nelson. It continued with 120 pound wrestler Avian Martinez, 126 pound wrestler Carter Lindsay, 132 pounder Eli Abercrombie, 138 pound wrestler Luke Moore, 145 pound wrestler Tay Trautner, 170 pound wrestler Julian Bache, 195 pound wrestler Michale Edwards, and heavyweight wrestler Isaiah Lewis.
Also honored were members of the girls' wrestling team -- Samantha Bencomo at 113 pounds, exchange student Eva Thermote at 106 pounds, 132 pound wrestler Trinity Velasquez, and 138 pound wrestler Alexis McKenzie.
The match that followed was with Bonneville High School and the Blackfoot Broncos were victorious over the Bees by the final score of 48-30.
Following is a recap of the match, weight division by weight division.
98 Saxton Scott (Bonneville) over Calvin Abercrombie (Blackfoot) (Fall 5:22) 0 6
106 Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) over Spencer Jolley (Bonneville) (Fall 1:30) 6 0
113 Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) over Sam Smith (Blackfoot) (Dec 13-7) 0 3
120 Ryker Vail (Bonneville) over Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) (Dec 11-4) 0 3
126 Tanner Ellis (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.) 6 0
132 Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) over Anthony Williams (Bonneville) (Fall 3:01) 6 0
138 Luke Moore (Blackfoot) over Vincent Thacker (Bonneville) (Fall 1:00) 6 0
145 Tucker Banks (Bonneville) over Kaleb Mower (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:30) 0 6
152 Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) over Grant Andrus (Bonneville) (Fall 2:26) 6 0
160 Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot) over Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) (Dec 12-10) 3 0
170 Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.) 6 0
182 Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) over Shane Petersdorf (Bonneville) (Fall 1:35) 6 0
195 Brendan Briggs (Bonneville) over Parker Christiansen (Blackfoot) (Fall 3:44) 0 6
220 Alex Nawrocki (Blackfoot) over Hagen Foster (Bonneville) (Dec 9-4) 3 0
285 Kaiden Hansen (Bonneville) over Isaiah Lewis (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:09) 0 6
Team Score: 48 30
Next up for the Broncos will be the District 6 tournament on Feb. 17.