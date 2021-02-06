BLACKFOOT – Wrestling teams around the area are continuing to make preparations for the upcoming district tournaments, and the Blackfoot Broncos are no exception.
On Wednesday, they invited Magic Valley teams Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge to town for a double dual match along with Preston.
The end result, at least for the Broncos, was a pair of big wins for Blackfoot, coming at the expense of Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge.
Against Canyon Ridge, the Broncos were totally dominant, downing the River Hawks by the score of 75-12, winning all but two matches.
Against Twin Falls, the Broncos were the winners, but the final was a little more dramatic, the Broncos winning by the final score of 46-32.
Following are the individual match scores.
BLACKFOOT 75, CANYON RIDGE 12
98 — Mack Mauger(Blackfoot) over James Bolton (Canyon Ridge) (Fall 3:23).
106 — Samuel Smith (Blackfoot) over Rabin Darjee (Canyon Ridge) (Fall 3:04).
113 — Kayden Parsons (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
120 — Loyalson Pokhrel (Canyon Ridge) over Marcelina Trejo (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:44).
126 — Luke Moore (Blackfoot) over Luis Martinez (Canyon Ridge) (Fall 3:00).
132 — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
138 — Kylan Guerra (Blackfoot) over Toby Carnell (Canyon Ridge) (Fall 1:52).
145 — Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) over Yusaf Benkahla (Canyon Ridge) (Fall 2:51).
152 — Parker Monson (Blackfoot) over Connor Claborn (Canyon Ridge) (Fall 3:48).
160 — Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) over Caleb Somers (Canyon Ridge) (Fall 2:49).
170 — Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
182 — Maverik Malm (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
195 — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) over Caleb Lewis (Canyon Ridge) (Fall 2:56).
220 — Alex Nawrocki (Blackfoot) over Alex Wood (Canyon Ridge) (Dec 7-3).
285 — Martin Kronberg (Canyon Ridge) over Talin Sensenbach (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:56).
Extra match 138 — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) over Unknown (Fall 1:58).
BLACKFOOT 46, TWIN FALLS 32
98 — Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) over Dylan Radmall (Twin Falls) (TF 16-1 2:08).
106 — Francisco Zagal (Twin Falls) over Samuel Smith (Blackfoot) (MD 10-2).
113 — Tyson Tatton (Twin Falls) over Kayden Parsons (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:47).
120 — Jesus Gonzalez (Twin Falls) over Marcelina Trejo (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:12).
126 — Luke Moore (Blackfoot) over Brayden McNair (Twin Falls) (MD 13-2).
132 — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
138 — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) over Hunter Gause (Twin Falls) (MD 15-2).
145 — Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) over Chris Franco (Twin Falls) (Dec 6-4).
152 — Parker Monson (Blackfoot) over Grayson Keys (Twin Falls) (Fall 1:48).
160 — Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) over Quincy Turner (Twin Falls) (Fall 1:50).
170 — James Noorlander (Twin Falls) over Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) (MD 10-2).
182 — Parker Christiansen (Blackfoot) over Zahne Ruiz (Twin Falls) (DQ).
195 — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) over Raven Janis (Twin Falls) (Fall 3:56).
220 — Khai Ruiz (Twin Falls) over Alex Nawrocki (Blackfoot) (Fall 3:35).
285 — Christian Saldivar (Twin Falls) over Talin Sensenbach (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:46).