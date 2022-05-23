Blackfoot Wrestling fundraiser

Blackfoot ‘smoker’

 Courtesy image

BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot High School wrestling team will be hosting one of their biggest fundraisers of the year on Wednesday, when they present their annual smoker at the high school gym.

As many as 20 matches have been lined up for entertainment purposes only, with all gate proceeds going toward the wrestling team’s budget for travel and expenses in the coming year.

It is designed for fun and there should be a lot of excitement surrounding the event so don’t miss your chance to get a ticket at the door and become involved in the annual smoker.

Tickets are $10 at the door for the event Wednesday evening with the action beginning around 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5.

