BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Broncos wrestling team showcased its grapplers on Wednesday night in a High Country Conference match against Hillcrest.
What transpired was a total whitewashing of the Knights, as the Broncos swept 14 of the 15 matches. The only match not won by Blackfoot was a double forfeit in the 160-pound weight class.
The end result was an 81-0 win for Blackfoot
The match was a tune-up for this weekend’s tournament action.
No matter what is on the horizon for the Broncos, Wednesday night served notice that the Broncos are healthy, ready and raring to go for whatever comes their way.
Following is a listing of the matches and results from Wednesday’s action.
98 — Josh Smith (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
106 — Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) over Treyden Cress (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:42).
113 — Samuel Smith (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
120 — Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) over Dregun Wheeless-Hill (Hillcrest) (Fall 4:48).
126 — Luke Moore (Blackfoot) over Jared Engle (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:56).
132 — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) over Seth Taylor (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:28).
138 — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) over Kendric Anderson (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:56).
145 — Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) over Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest) (Dec 1-0).
152 — Jimmie Johnson (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
160 — Double Forfeit.
170 — Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) over Treyjan Bissette (Hillcrest) (Fall 0:29).
182 — Maverik Malm (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
195 — Parker Christiansen (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).
220 — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) over Giovanni Espinosa (Hillcrest) (Fall 1:44).
285 — Talin Sensenbach (Blackfoot) over Unknown (For.).