BOISE – While the cross country teams from Blackfoot (boys) and Snake River (girls) were champions, there were several outstanding performances from individuals in the course of the two-day meet as well.
Blackfoot’s Eli Gregory was an individual champion in the 4A classification, while teammates Matt Thomas (third) and Justin Whitehead (eighth) both made the top 10 finishers.
In the 3A classification, Keegan McCraw was the individual champion, while teammate Lincoln High finished as the runner-up.
On the girls’ side of things, Maddy Larsen of Blackfoot finished in the top 10 with a fine sixth place finish.
Also from Snake River, Hailey Raymond finished in the seventh position, Ainslee Miller, was in ninth place and Reagan VanOrden finished 10th as the Lady Panthers swept to the team title.
From Firth, freshman Kynzie Nielsen was the sixth place finisher, following up her district championship in style. Nielsen’s finish was the best for a freshman in the 2A classification.
Gregory has been a mainstay on the Blackfoot cross country team for the past three years. His leadership abilities are without question as he has pushed and helped all of the Blackfoot runners along the way.
On any given day, you can find Gregory, followed by a host of fellow Bronco harriers, running through the streets of Blackfoot or on some lonely road, preparing for the next cross country meet.
The emergence of this team is due in large part to the contributions made by Gregory and his coach, Jason Lish. The leadership shown by Gregory has led Blackfoot to back-to-back District 6 titles and now a state title as well. Gregory will certainly be in the conversations when any addition to the Blackfoot High School Hall of Fame awards are next addressed.
Gregory is an outstanding athlete who will be very welcome at the next level, whereever he may decide to pursue his next set of accomplishments. His leadership and athletic ability will never be questioned by anyone who has ever seen him run. His accomplishments and records may be surpassed, but his leadership and ability will never be forgotten.
McCraw, the other Bingham County cross country champion, has developed through hard work and the mindset that has allowed him to make adjustments to his running style and learned to use strategy in his races.
Just over a year ago, he was struggling with his races and began to make some adjustments in his running style and was almost instantly rewarded with better results. As he continued to work hard and make the right adjustments offered up by his coaching staff, McCraw developed into a district champion in both cross country and in track and field.
Never short on talent or ability, his ability to use his mind while racing has been all the difference in his results. McCraw has earned his state championship through hard work in addition to his ability and he should be commended for that. It has also allowed him to be better in all of his athletic endeavors.
McCraw was a member of the Snake River varsity a year ago and a track district champion as well.
What he has developed athletically has only been matched with what he has done mentally and should be noted as well.
McCraw is a true champion in every sense of the word and with his potential not even being close to being reached, he should be a welcome addition at the next level as a clean canvas waiting for the right artist to finish off a world renowned painting.