ARLINGTON, Texas — Blackfoot’s Stetson Jorgensen picked a perfect time to post his fastest time of the National Finals Rodeo when he clocked a 3.3 second run in steer wrestling in round number six to tie for the top spot in the round and pick up a check for $23,481.
He tied with Jacob Elder, but more importantly, the win and the money earned vaulted him into second place in the world standings with over $117,499. Jorgensen now sits just a few thousand dollars behind world leader Matt Reeves who has banked $125,925.
Jorgensen now has four rounds left and the average money left in his quest for a world title.
Jorgensen, who made his first National Finals Rodeo a year ago, has been relying on his horse Mabel to keep in the running for a world title this season.
Jorgensen and his fans will be sitting on pins and needles through the remaining four rounds of the NFR as he tries and get to the front and win his first world title.
Jorgensen is no stranger to putting it on the line as he was also a go-round winner a year ago before flattening in the final few rounds. It doesn’t look like that will happen this year as Jorgensen and his horse Mabel are performing at the very top of the field.
Stetson Jorgensen is so close to leading the world standings, he can probably taste it and that should only drive him a bit further on his quest to pick up that big buckle that symbolizes a world championship.