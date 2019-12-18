Blackwelder signs letter of intent with CSI

BLACKFOOT – It is said that less than 5 percent of the athletes who compete in high school get the opportunity to compete in colleges and universities around the country.
Opportunity came knocking on Wednesday, and Nate Blackwelder of Blackfoot High School answered the door and welcomed the College of Idaho in.
Blackwelder signed a letter of intent to attend the College of Southern Idaho and participate in both cross country and track for the Golden Eagles and while there, he will study sports medicine with a design on becoming a coach or trainer for a school down the road.
Blackwelder was a part of the Blackfoot cross country team that finished second in the High Country Conference and advanced to the state cross country meet where he posted a personal best time of 16:39 for the 5K course.
Blackwelder is confident that he can better that time and relishes the opportunity to stretch out in distance to 8K in cross country and would like to try his hand at the 10K in outdoor track.
He was recruited to cross country by Blackfoot head coach Jason Lish, who had seen Blackwelder struggle at times with some other sports and just though he should be a runner.
That paid off for both Blackwelder and the Blackfoot Broncos.
“I was told that if I worked hard, I would get better and have a chance at a college scholarship,” Blackwelder said. Now, three years later, here he is on the stage and signing his letter of intent.
He has his family’s support in this endeavor and lots of friends greeted him on Wednesday afternoon, promising to make the trip to Twin Falls to watch Nate run.
“When I made the trip to CSI, I loved the coaches and my teammates and the campus,” Blackwelder said. “The only thing that I can think of that I will miss is the mountains. I will definitely miss the mountains.”
Blackwelder spoke glowingly of the young runners that he is leaving behind, especially sophomore Eli Gregory and freshmen Matt Thomas and Paden Parmenter. He thinks they can all become very good runners down the road.
“I think Eli could be a full ride scholarship kind of runner, he is that talented,” Blackwelder said. “Matt and Paden may find that their best distances may be farther than what they are currently running, but they both need to work on their strength and improve their workouts to include the weight room.”
Blackwelder is currently working on his indoor track regimen and is looking forward to the outdoor track season as well. His next major meet will be the Simplot Games at Holt Arena and he hopes to medal there and then go after some of the events at the 4A outdoor track season.
In the past, Blackwelder has competed in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 during the track seasons and has also been part of the 4x400 meter relay and the medley relay.