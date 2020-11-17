FIRTH – A lot of talk around the campus of Firth High School for the past couple of weeks has surrounded Athan Blonquist, thanks in part to his play on the football field.
Blonquist has emerged as one of the leaders on a defense that has the Cougars in the title game for the 2A state championship against the undefeated West Side Pirates, a team the Cougars of Firth are very well acquainted with.
Part of the intrigue surrounding the play of Blonquist is that he emerged from a pack of players nationwide to lead the standings in the quarterback sacks category kept by MaxPreps, one of the nation’s leaders in tracking high school players in various sports, football at the top of the list.
Heading into the game with North Fremont, Blonquist was all alone at the top of the standings with 31 sacks in 10 games. A junior, Blonquist was leading the entire nation in high school football with those numbers and the attention he has gathered has him on the radar of all of the country, let alone in Idaho.
The result has made Blonquist a marked man on the Firth defense, drawing two and sometimes three offensive players to try and block him and keep him from making plays while he is on the field.
“Sacks became really important for us and coach (Jordan) Bartlett pulled me aside in practice and began showing me some techniques on how to get through the line and to the quarterback,” Blonquist said. “He showed me how he did some things when he was playing and it just sort of clicked with me and when I found that it worked, it became a goal on every play.”
Since that time, Blonquist and the numbers he’s put up in each game have garnered him attention from around the Nuclear Conference and the state of Idaho, even the nation.
Last week, in the now famous “Snow Bowl” at North Fremont, he drew the attention of half of the Huskies’ offensive line, or so it seemed, and although he only added one sack to his burgeoning total, he had 17 tackles on the night in the defensive slugfest.
There were times the stadium announcer kept saying what a great night Blonquist had and that he was all over the field making plays, the end result of which was a 7-6 Firth victory and a spot in the state 2A finals against West Side in Rexburg Saturday afternoon.
Blonquist is a multiple sport athlete, having lettered in track and field, football and basketball. He first caught the eye of the press a couple of years ago when he was competing in four different events in track. Then he became a starter on the football team and the basketball team as a sophomore. Since then, he has been in the eye of everyone who watches sports at Firth High School.
Blonquist has been playing football since the third grade, but the more he learns from this coaching staff, the more he has been enjoying the game and the better he has become.
“These coaches work so hard to make sure that we are prepared each week,” Blonquist said. “They start by getting together and putting a game plan together. The players get their first look at the game plan on Monday and it is a work in progress from there until game time as we put all the pieces together day by day.”
The coaches work with the players in groups and then like a jigsaw puzzle begin to put the groups together to get the full view of what is about to transpire.
What has happened is the building of a team that is very close knit and plays complete football, a team that is as much a family as anything else.
“We do everything together, from team meetings, to watching films together in flex hour to hanging out on our own,” Blonquist said. “We like each other, we respect each other and we play as a team, helping each other be successful.”
All of the hard work in practice has started to pay dividends now with the part of the season that brings the honors to the team.
Blonquist, for instance, was recently named as the defensive player of the year for the Nuclear Conference. He leads the nation in quarterback sacks (tied this week with freshman Sincere Edwards of Orangewood Christian High School in Mailand, Fla.) and will have a chance to break the record this week against West Side. It won’t be easy because West Side has been waiting for him since he has gained all of his notoriety.
It won’t matter, because Blonquist has been waiting for the chance to play West Side as well.
“We are a much better team than we were back in August when we played them before,” Blonquist said. “We are looking forward to the challenge and if we play like we can and like the team we are today, it should be a great game.”
The Cougars missed their chance to win a district title outright when they lost to North Fremont back on Oct. 23 and made up for it. They also let the Pirates get off to a good start to the season and now they have a chance to make up for that loss as well.
This week they get the chance to even things up with West Side and a wise man would not bet against the Cougars to do just that.