POCATELLO – The prestigious Bob Conley Invitational cross country meet has grown to the extent that there are now two divisions of varsity runners, an A division for the 4A and 5A classification schools and the B division for all other classifications.
While the Snake River boys’ team has been fairly highly regarded, it took a very good effort by Keegan McCraw, but he crossed the finish line in front of the pack, picking up the win and establishing himself as one of the top 3A runners in the state, as the teams head down the stretch towards the district cross country meets next week and the state meet the week following.
McCraw, who has been alternating between being the top runner for the Panthers with fellow senior Lincoln High, took his turn at the top this week, while High finished third in the field and the pair of harriers led the Snake River team to a second place finish behind Sugar-Salem.
Here is how the top five teams finished in the Bob Conley meet:
Sugar-Salem 63
Snake River 82
North Fremont 112
Salmon 150
West Side 153
South Fremont 153
The top 10 individuals finished as follows:
Keegan McCraw Snake River 16:16.4
Hyrum Spencer West Jefferson 16:18.1
Lincoln High Snake River 16:23.7
Corbin Johnson North Fremont 16:25.6
Zack Johnston North Fremont 16:31.0
Brigham Dalling Sugar-Salem 16:37.7
Ezra Hubbard Rockland 16:53.2
Max Palmer North Fremont 17:01.0
Leo Magana Oakley 17:01.1
Porter Holt Sugar-Salem 17.04.3
In the girls’ B varsity division, it was Sugar-Salem who took the top honors while Malad and Snake River finished second and third in a very tight finish. A total of six points separated the top three teams.
The top five teams were as follows
Sugar-Salem 103
Malad 107
Snake River 109
Bear Lake 131
Salmon 155
Individuals were paced by Allie Black from Raft River who stopped the timer in a good time of 19:23.9. She was followed by Johanna Ebert of West Side in a time of 19:34.5 and Elise Kelsey of Bear Lake in 19:35.9.
The top finishers for the girls are as follows:
Allie Black Raft River 19:23.9
Johanna Ebert West Side 19:34.5
Elise Kelsey Bear Lake 19:35.9
Aubrie Barzee West Side 19:36.1
Cecily Eagleton South Fremont 19:42.0
Kamber Smith Rockland 19:50.6
Maya Kelsey Filer 19:53.3
Jaresa Jackson Sugar-Salem 19:58.1
Ryley Klingler Sugar-Salem 20:05.1
Kinsee Hansen Bear Lake 20:06.0
Ainslee Miller Snake River 20:08.2
Hailey Raymond Snake River 20:12.4
Several hundred miles to the north and west of Eastern Idaho, the Blackfoot Broncos competed in the Inland Empire Challenge in Lewiston. The boys’ team finished a close second to Bishop Kelly in the team standings as Matt Thomas and Eli Gregory led the charge for the Broncos with a 1-2 finish. Justin Whitehead would end up fourth for the Broncos.
Here is how the teams lined up at the Inland Empire Challenge:
Bishop Kelley 32
Blackfoot 44
Sandpoint 105
Moscow 118
Lewiston 139
The top 10 individuals would finish up as follows:
Matt Thomas Blackfoot 15:02
Eli Gregory Blackfoot 15:03
Austin Clough Bishop Kelly 15:24
Justin Whitehead Blackfoot 15:31
Kevin Corrigan Bishop Kelly 15:37
Kobe Wessels Lewiston 15:39
Tyler Stoker Bishop Kelly 15:45
Charlie Goss Bishop Kelly 15:46
Daniel Russell Bishop Kelly 15:50
Emmett Brooks Moscow 15:54
For the girls, the top five teams lined up as follows:
Sandpoint 74
Blackfoot 89
Logos 96
Bishop Kelly 97
Moscow 136
Individually the top 10 finished as follows:
Annastasia Peters Post Falls 16:53
McKenna Kozeluh CDA Charter 18:00
Kaylynn Misner Post Falls 18:31
Clara Stephens Lake City 18:32
Ara Clark Sandpoint 18.34
Maddy Larsen Blackfoot 18.54
Megan Oulmann Sandpoint 18:58
Sara Casebolt Logos 18:59
Alahna Lien Post Falls 19:02
Emily Despain Blackfoot 19:06