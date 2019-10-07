POCATELLO – The Bob Conley Invitational cross country meet drew over 2,000 participants this year, making it one of the largest meets in the state of Idaho and gave a lot of runners a preview of what to expect at the state meet.
The Portneuf Wellness Center, site of the Bob Conley Invitational, is also the site of the state meets for all classifications and will be held on Nov. 2, just four weeks away.
There are still a couple more weeks of local meets that most teams will be using as a final tune-up for the district meets that come up the final week of October, but the eyes of runners and coaches are on the state meet four weeks down the road.
The course at the Portneuf Wellness Center is not an easy course to run as it winds back and forth around the grounds and has some tricky little turns and uphill runs placed throughout, so there really isn’t any place that a runner can catch a breather. It will test the best of runners and several of them got a taste of just what is ahead of them in a month’s time.
Sugar-Salem boys and girls both stamped themselves as the teams to beat in the 3A classification and the Bear Lake girls’ team is probably the 2A teams to beat being led by the Kelsey sisters who once again finished first, second, and third in the Varsity B group at the Bob Conley. Salmon’s boys’ team is just loaded in the 2A boys’ classification so it will be their blue trophy to win or lose come state.
In the bigger classifications, the Eagle girls look very tough in 5A and the Skyline girls look to be the best in the 4A classification. For the boys, Idaho Falls and Pocatello will be the teams to beat in the 4A classification while Rocky Mountain and Madison are looking tough in the 5A.
Here is how some of the local Varsity runners finished up in the Bob Conley Invitational.
In the girls’ Varsity A category, Blackfoot finished in 17th place out of 19 schools. Eagle dominated with a total of 38 points, followed by Skyline with 117 and Rocky Mountain with 121.
Leading Blackfoot was:
Kanniya Joregenson in 52nd place with a time of 21:30.8
Sarah DeSpain in 72nd place with a time of 21:44.4
Kristen Thomas in 100th place with a time of 22:52.0
Sydney Crumley in 103rd place with a time of 23:10.7
Abby DeSpain in 108th place with a time of 23:26.5
Whitney Christiansen in 116th place with a time of 23:49.6
Saskia Reich in 118th place with a time of 23:53.3
There were a total of 132 runners in the Varsity A group.
For the boys’ Varsity A , Blackfoot finished 7th and Shelley finished 19th out of 22 schools. Idaho Falls won the event with a score of 83, Pocatello was second at 107 points and Rocky Mountain was third with 148 points.
Here are how the Blackfoot and Shelley boys placed individually.
Blackfoot:
Eli Gregory finished in 26th place with a time of 16:45.1
Austin DeSpain finished 31st with a time of 16:54.1
Justin Whitehead finished 36th with a time of 16:59.1
Matt Thomas finished 60th with a time of 17:32.8
Nate Blackwelder finished 69th with a time of 17:38.4
Paden Parmenter finished 96th with a time of 18:17.0
Joey Walker finished 99th with a time of 18:19.0
For Shelley:
Jonathon Frew finished in 22nd place with a time of 16:38.6
Ben Vernon finished 93rd with a time of 18:13.7
Nico Sanchez finished 100th with a time of 18:19.1
Chris Satterthwaite finished 126th with a time of 19:19.0
Isaac Perry finished 147th with a time of 21:13.6
In the Varisty B classification for the girls, Shelley finished in 7th place, Snake River finished in 10th place and Firth finished in 16th place from the 19 teams entered. First was Sugar-Salem with 96 points, Bear Lake finished second with 142 points and Soda Springs was third with 146 points.
Leading Shelley was:
Clara Benson who finished 32nd with a time of 21:25.6
Amy Nield who finished 33rd with a time of 21:27.3
Katelyn Benson finished 37th with a time of 21:35.1
Jessica Williams finished 47th with a time of 22:13.6
Abbie Adams finished 65th with a time of 22:54.3
Aliece Anderson finished 80th with at time of 23:14.9
McKay Drollinger finished 111th with a time of 24:36.8
For Snake River:
Morgan Sensenbach finished 38th with a time of 21:45.6
Kierra Jensen finished 40th with at time of 21:54.6
Rachel Stokes finished 55th with a time of 22:26.5
Kylee Morgan finished 58th with a time of 22:33.4
Emma Perkes finished 90th with a time of 23:33.7
Aubrie Reed was 106th with a time of 24:24.7
Alivia Reed was 117th with a time of 25:02.2
For Firth:
Nateah Hawkins finished 54th with a time of 22:26.0
Nicole McKinnon was 65th with a time of 22:48.6
Kailin Popwell finished 88th with a time of 23:26.5
Madi Popwell finished 89th with a time of 23:28.4
Brylee Pierson finished 112th with a time of 24:38.7
Hannah Christensen finished 132nd with a time of 27:20.0
In the Varsity B category for the boys, Snake River finished in 12th position and Firth was 13th. There were a total of 26 teams in this classification and Salmon was the winner with 59 points, Sugar-Salem finished second with 104 points and Liberty Charter finished in third with 104 points.
Leading Snake River was:
Lorenzo High who finished in 5th with a time of 16:24.0
Lincoln High who finished in 23rd with a time of 17:30.2
Justin Martin who was 91st with a time of 19:26.1
Brock Goodwin who was 94th with a time of 19:27.0
Cade Morgan finished 103rd with at time of 19:39.2
Nathan Adams finished 112th with a time of 19:52.6
Leading Firth was:
Caleb Gardner who finished 21st with a time of 17:27.1
Jaxon Howell who finished 71st with a time of 19:04.3
Strider Perry who finished in 80th place with a time of 19:19.6
Mitch Harrison finished 89th with a time of 19:23.9
Nathaniel Frame finished 92nd with a time of 19:26.5
Cooper Leslie was 95th with a time of 19:27.1
Next up on the cross country schedule is the Firth Invitational which will be held on Wednesday at the Firth High School football field. The first of the six races will take place at 2 p.m.
Also on the schedule will be the Preston Invitational meet also on Wednesday, Oct. 9.