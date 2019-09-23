BOISE – The annual Bob Firman Invitational Cross Country meet held at Eagle Island State Park in Boise is one of the most prestigious meets held in the country.
It annually draws thousands of runners from a couple of hundred different schools and runs a number of different divisions, from middle school runners to a freshman-only division to an Elite High School division to a pair of Varsity Division I schools to a regular high school.
The meet has annually drawn a number of Bingham County schools including Blackfoot, Snake River, Shelley, and Firth.
Some top finishers are recorded each year from the local area and this year, they included Matt Thomas of Blackfoot, who finished in 10th place in the Freshman Division, leading Blackfoot to a fifth place team score in that division.
Matt Thomas Blackfoot 17:25.30
Paden Parmenter Blackfoot 17:47.50
Ryker Clapp Blackfoot 18:42.70
JT Morgan Blackfoot 19:35.00
Carter Inskeep Blackfoot 20:17.30
Gavin Black Blackfoot 21:25.20
Firth also had an all freshman team compete, led by Strider Perry who finished 42nd and let the Firth team to a 12th place finish overall
Strider Perry Firth 18:40.7
Taggert Bandy Firth 19:44.60
Dawson Jolley Firth 20:03.40
Briggs Lewis Firth 20:04.00
Conner Johnson Firth 20:45.70
Snake River's all freshman girls' team finished in 13th place out of 16 schools that participated, led by Kylee Morgan with a time of 22:23.10. Firth also had some runners as did Blackfoot.
Emma Perkes Snake River 23:05.80
Aubrie Reed Snake River 23:53.60
Alivia Reed Snake River 25:02.90
Harlee Davis Snake River 27:44.70
Nateah Hawkins Firth 22:00.2
Kaitlin Popwell Firth 23:14.60
Brylee Pearson Firth 24:23.00
Whitney Christensen Blackfoot 23:44.60
In the Varsity Division II ranks, for the boys' division Snake River finished in eighth position from 42 teams and Firth was in 18th place. Snake River was led by the ninth place finish of Lorenzo High, while Firth was led by Caleb Gardner in 40th place.
Lorenzo High Snake River 16:27.50
Lincoln High Snake River 16:54.80
Cade Morgan Snake River 18:14.40
Rylan Anderson Snake River 18:18.40
Justin Martin Snake River 18:53.70
Brock Goodwin Snake River 18:56.40
Nathan Adams Snake River 18:58.70
Caleb Gardner Firth 17:32.90
Nathaniel Frame Firth 18:21.00
Jaxon Howell Firth 18:40.10
Mitch Harrison Firth 19:01.20
Cooper Leslie Firth 19:22.20
Saayer Leavitt Firth 23:42.60
Robert Fielding Firth 26:55.00
In the Varsity Division II Division, for the girls' division, Snake River finished in 16th position and were led by Rachel Stokes while Firth finished in 19th place and were led by Cassi Robbins in 56th place. There were a total of 31 teams that were scored.
Rachel Stokes Snake River 21:46.00
Morgan Sensenbach Snake River 21:51.90
Kierra Jensen Snake River 22:08.60
Ashley Crumley Snake River 25:09.80
Matilda Salesia Snake River 28:29.20
Priska Pecka Snake River 30:11.30
Cassi Robbins Firth 21:47.40
Madi Popwell Firth 22:15.20
Nicole McKinnon Firth 22:26.20
Tara Butler Firth 25:43.70
Hannah Christensen Firth 25:51.10
In the Varsity Boys' Division, Blackfoot finished in 5th place, led by Eli Gregory in 21st place.
Eli Gregory Blackfoot 16:46.10
Austin DeSpain Blackfoot 17:08.50
Nate Blackwelder Blackfoot 17:27.00
Joey Walker Blackfoot 17:59.90
Brock Armstrong Blackfoot 18:21.90
In the Varisty Girls' Division, Blackfoot finished in 12th place, led by Sarah DeSpain who finished in 60th place overall.
Sarah DeSpain Blackfoot 21:32.00
Sydney Crumley Blackfoot 22:03.70
Kristen Thomas Blackfoot 22:17.10
Kaniah Jorgenson Blackfoot 22:17.20
Piper Phillips Blackfoot 23:54.80
Nayeli Trejo Blackfoot 24:07.50