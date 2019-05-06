HAILEY – The Shelley Russets finished their preparations for the upcoming District 6 4A track and field meet coming up Thursday and Friday with a strong finish by the women and a lackluster effort by the men at the Bob Shay meet Friday.
The Shelley girls finished in second place behind Kimberly, but ahead of teams like Minico, Wood River, and Mountain Home.
BOYS’ TEAM SCORES
Kimberly 125.5
Jerome 98.5
Minico 87
Wood River 79.5
Mountain Home 77
Buhl 56
Declo 48
Shelley 39.5
Gooding 35
Burley 24
Challis 23
Community School 2
Wendell 1
GIRLS’ TEAM SCORES
Kimberly 140.5
Shelley 95.25
Gooding 94
Burley 72.75
Jerome 69.75
Mountain Home 52.5
Buhl 42
Minico 39
Declo 37
Wood River 30
Community School 18
Wendell 8
Challis 6.5
Hagerman 0.75
BOYS’ INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
100 Meters
15. Brayden Johnson, Shelley 11.89
200 Meters
18. Brayden Johnson, Shelley 24.81
400 Meters
16. Brigham Murdoch, Shelley 58.89
800 Meters
9. Isaac Perry, Shelley 2:14.11
1600 Meters
3. Josh Campbell, Shelley 4:47.14
4. Keagan Anderson, Shelley 4:48.51
5. Jonathan Frew, Shelley 4:49.54
4X400 Relay
4. Shelley 3:52.46
Shot Put
19. Lucas Nelson, Shelley 36-06
Discus
6. Lucas Nelson, Shelley 124-07
Pole Vault
4. Bryson Cummings, Shelley 12-00
Long Jump
4. Ty Moulton, Shelley 19-09
Triple Jump
3. Ty Moulton, Shelley 42-04
Girls’ Individual Events
100 Meters
6. Shantell Christensen, Shelley 13.47
400 Meters
8. Abby Howard, Shelley 1:08.03
800 Meters
1. Amy White, Shelley 2:26.14
4. Jessica Williams, Shelley 2:30.47
1600 Meters
4. Jenna Moulton, Shelley 5:58.36
3200 Meters
1. Amy Nield, Shelley 12:56.60
100 Meter Hurdles
5. Reese Callahan, Shelley 17.13
300 Meter Hurdles
8. Reese Callahan, Shelley 52.67
4x100 Relay
4. Shelley 53.76
4x200 Relay
5. Shelley 1:55.71
4x400 Relay
2. Shelley 4:18.09
Shot Put
1. Tierney Bilstrom, Shelley 32-05
5. Tessa Smith, Shelley 30-00
Discus
7. Arianna Wilson, Shelley 88-10
High Jump
3. Sidney Leal, Shelley 4-10
6. Madison Lempka, Shelley 4-10
Pole Vault
4. Kaeley Williams, Shelley 8-06
Long Jump
7. Kassidy Arzola, Shelley 14-07
7. Aubree Dickinson, Shelley 14-07
Triple Jump
5. Aubree Dickenson, Shelley 33-01