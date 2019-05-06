HAILEY – The Shelley Russets finished their preparations for the upcoming District 6 4A track and field meet coming up Thursday and Friday with a strong finish by the women and a lackluster effort by the men at the Bob Shay meet Friday.

The Shelley girls finished in second place behind Kimberly, but ahead of teams like Minico, Wood River, and Mountain Home.

BOYS’ TEAM SCORES

Kimberly 125.5

Jerome 98.5

Minico 87

Wood River 79.5

Mountain Home 77

Buhl 56

Declo 48

Shelley 39.5

Gooding 35

Burley 24

Challis 23

Community School 2

Wendell 1

GIRLS’ TEAM SCORES

Kimberly 140.5

Shelley 95.25

Gooding 94

Burley 72.75

Jerome 69.75

Mountain Home 52.5

Buhl 42

Minico 39

Declo 37

Wood River 30

Community School 18

Wendell 8

Challis 6.5

Hagerman 0.75

BOYS’ INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100 Meters

15. Brayden Johnson, Shelley 11.89

200 Meters

18. Brayden Johnson, Shelley 24.81

400 Meters

16. Brigham Murdoch, Shelley 58.89

800 Meters

9. Isaac Perry, Shelley 2:14.11

1600 Meters

3. Josh Campbell, Shelley 4:47.14

4. Keagan Anderson, Shelley 4:48.51

5. Jonathan Frew, Shelley 4:49.54

4X400 Relay

4. Shelley 3:52.46

Shot Put

19. Lucas Nelson, Shelley 36-06

Discus

6. Lucas Nelson, Shelley 124-07

Pole Vault

4. Bryson Cummings, Shelley 12-00

Long Jump

4. Ty Moulton, Shelley 19-09

Triple Jump

3. Ty Moulton, Shelley 42-04

Girls’ Individual Events

100 Meters

6. Shantell Christensen, Shelley 13.47

400 Meters

8. Abby Howard, Shelley 1:08.03

800 Meters

1. Amy White, Shelley 2:26.14

4. Jessica Williams, Shelley 2:30.47

1600 Meters

4. Jenna Moulton, Shelley 5:58.36

3200 Meters

1. Amy Nield, Shelley 12:56.60

100 Meter Hurdles

5. Reese Callahan, Shelley 17.13

300 Meter Hurdles

8. Reese Callahan, Shelley 52.67

4x100 Relay

4. Shelley 53.76

4x200 Relay

5. Shelley 1:55.71

4x400 Relay

2. Shelley 4:18.09

Shot Put

1. Tierney Bilstrom, Shelley 32-05

5. Tessa Smith, Shelley 30-00

Discus

7. Arianna Wilson, Shelley 88-10

High Jump

3. Sidney Leal, Shelley 4-10

6. Madison Lempka, Shelley 4-10

Pole Vault

4. Kaeley Williams, Shelley 8-06

Long Jump

7. Kassidy Arzola, Shelley 14-07

7. Aubree Dickinson, Shelley 14-07

Triple Jump

5. Aubree Dickenson, Shelley 33-01

Load comments