BLACKFOOT – The Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals will be starting in Blackfoot on Tuesday morning and one thing that will stand out more than anything is the number of young cowboys and cowgirls who will be competing.
One of those cowboys will be freshman Boedy Thompson, who not only qualified for the high school finals, but is also representing District 4 as a member of the district champion team roping team with Wyatt Jensen.
That isn’t all the story, as both Thompson and Jensen have qualified for the tie down roping finals as well. That is a big deal when you consider the experience in the field and the quality of the field and we haven’t even discussed the cowboys coming in from outside the Bingham County area.
When you look at District 4, you see names like Cooper Duffin, a state champion, Nick Chappell, who was at or near the top of the District 4 standings all season long, and Gage Gregersen, who has been highly ranked in the All-Around Cowboy standings for several years in District 4.
Those are some pretty tough cowboys to have to compete with on a day in and day out basis, and Boedy Thompson not only held his own, but he gave as well as he got when they went head to head in every single one of the rodeos held by District 4.
“I have always gotten some great support from my family in particular,” Boedy said. “Mom and dad have always been right there and pushing me to higher standards all the time. They have done everything they can to help me be successful.”
As the only cowboy participating in rodeo from Pocatello High School, Boedy has had to overcome the stigma of an athlete who isn’t competing in the traditional sports that are offered in a high school. He hasn’t let that bother him in the slightest. He used to play some football, but his true love has been the rodeo and once he made the switch, there has been no looking back.
Boedy is also an excellent student. He may not be pulling down a 4.0 grade point average, but he is a solid 3.5 and that will get him into any college he wants when he graduates in several years.
Rodeo comes natural to Boedy, as his dad Wayne Thompson was a rodeo cowboy when he was younger, the difference is that Wayne was a bull rider and Boedy has always been a roper.
“Dad rode bulls, but from the start, I have wanted to be a roper,” Boedy said. “When I first got a call from Wyatt Jensen when we were both in the seventh grade, it has just seemed to be a natural partnership between us and we have really become a good team and this year, everything has just clicked between us.”
With this team, it was Wyatt who was the header and Boedy who was the heeler and there was never any discussion between them about switching things around.
“I have had an old saw horse that I use for practice from the start,” Boedy said. “For me, it is much more about ‘muscle memory’ and working on that aspect of things. If your muscles continually work the same way every time you throw the rope, your success goes up. I work different amounts of times, sometimes it is 30 minutes per session and several sessions per day, sometimes it is a long 4-hour session. It differs from day to day.”
It is obvious that Boedy is a dedicated cowboy and competitor. Anyone who can commit to the amount of time that he does just in practice simply has to become successful. Combine that with the number of weekend rodeos and jackpots that Boedy goes to on a weekly basis, you can tell that rodeo is a big part of his life and will continue to be, barring injury of course.
As far as the future, Boedy hasn’t really given much thought to where rodeo may take him or what he really wants to do down the road.
“I am sure that there will be some pressure to go to college, and if that is where I end up, so be it,” Boedy said. “I haven’t really even thought about it, but I know that there are some really good schools out there that have rodeo as a program and they offer some pretty good scholarships. If things keep going the way that they have, I am sure that the pro rodeo circuit will enter my mind, but that is something that I will have to look at as the time gets closer.”
For now, Boedy is happy just being a partner to Wyatt Jensen as a team roper and doing the best he can as a tie down roper and competing on a level surface with some very good high school ropers that are right here in District 4 and a chance to compete against the best in Idaho at the state finals.
It is pretty obvious that Boedy loves the arena and he really confident about his chances next week in Blackfoot.
With that attitude and his rising ability, there is no ceiling as to how far Boedy will take rodeo, but he will ultimately end up on top, one way or another.