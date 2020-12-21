BOISE — The Boise State Broncos were looking at a streak of 18 consecutive years attending a bowl game this season. After 18 consecutive games, the Broncos were virtually guaranteed a bowl game invitation again this year.
{div class=”article__section article__section_type_text utility__text”}The Broncos announced Sunday the football team will not participate in a bowl game this season, according to interim director of athletics Bob Carney and head coach Bryan Harsin.{/div}
{div class=”article__section article__section_type_text utility__text”}The decision to forego a bowl game was led by student-athletes and supported by the coaches, staff and administration.{/div}
The decision came following a loss in the Mountain West Championship game Saturday, which resulted in a loss to San Jose State.
The Broncos have gained a lot of their fame and national Following with their prowess in winning the bowl games, including a now famous win in the Fiesta Bowl over a heavily favored Oklahoma Sooners team and their now famous Statue of Liberty play.
One has to question the timing of this announcement and the decision that it carries with it, after all that has been going on during this year of COVID-19, and the struggles to even get to play football and to get through a season that has been fraught with cancellations and postponements and a late starting season after it had been canceled at one time, only to be started up again at a much later date.
“We met with our captains this morning, and after discussions with the rest of the team, we felt it was in the best interest of our program and of the well-being of our student-athletes, both physically and mentally, to forego a bowl game this year,” Harsin said. “These young men have been through a lot this season. COVID protocols required them to be away from their families for most of the season, and they understandably want to go home and be with their families for the holidays. When they return to campus we will begin preparations for a championship season in 2021.”
A statement issued jointly by team captains Khalil Shakir, Riley Whimpey and Avery Williams said, “This is about a team decision and what the team feels is best for everyone mentally, physically and emotionally. The 2020 season has not been easy, dating back to the summer, the postponement and return of our season and then week-to-week ups and downs in dealing with COVID. We gave everything we had this season for each other and for Bronco Nation, and are proud that we made it to a championship game despite all the challenges we faced. Now, it is time for all of us to get healthy and focus on 2021.”
With the Broncos opting out of a bowl game this season, they will end their season 5-2.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision for our student-athletes to consider. Our team represents a great group of competitors, and all of us want to compete at the highest levels,” Carney said. “Our focus over the last week was on the Mountain West championship game. In regards to this decision, we wanted to give our team captains a chance to speak with all our student-athletes before taking any action on the postseason. These last several months have been both exhausting and challenging for everyone involved, and I want to thank our student-athletes, coaches and support staff for all of the work that went into the most unprecedented season in college football history. I am proud of everyone involved.”
One would have to wonder what was really at the crux of this decision and what its affect will actually bring to recruiting and future seasons for the Broncos.
The fan base will still be there, after all, it was built following many years of cultivating, but how will the fans respond to this decision. Only time will tell in the long run, what will happen and how long it may take for the program to rebound from not having a bowl game this season, when the fans would have benefited the most in this COVID-19.