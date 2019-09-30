The latest AP college football rankings have been released and the Boise State Broncos remain solidly entrenched in the number 16 spot despite having a bye week last week.
The big news in the rankings is that Alabama has claimed the top spot, wrenching it out of the grasp of Clemson.
The Broncos, currently the highest ranked team not from one of the Power Five Conferences, will attempt to hold that spot as the season goes on and if they can, they will claim a spot in one of the New Year’s Day bowl games.
Next up for the Broncos will be a game against UNLV on Saturday at the UNLV sports complex in Las Vegas, NV.