San Diego St Boise St Football

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green (10) is chased out of the pocket by San Diego State defensive lineman Jonah Tavai (66) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

 AP Photo/Steve Conner

BOISE (AP) — Quarterback Taylen Green and George Holani each had more than 100 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, and Boise State shut out San Diego State in the second half and rolled to a 35-13 victory on Friday night.

It was Boise State’s first game without former starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, and former offensive coordinator Tim Plough, who was fired after last week’s 27-10 loss to UTEP. Former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter is now the Broncos offensive coordinator.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.