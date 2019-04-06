IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville Bees completed a three-game sweep of the Blackfoot Broncos on Friday when they took both ends of a doubleheader.
The Bees took out their bats in the first game, scoring 16 runs in five innings, with “crooked” numbers going up on the scoreboard in each inning.
The Bees took advantage of the Broncos’ pitching to rap out 14 hits, had a half-dozen walks thrown in for good measure, and held the Broncos’ offense to only seven hits in the game.
The Broncos were able to take an early lead 2-0 in the top of the first inning, getting both runs on a Cayden Cornell ground out.
It didnt’ take long for Bonneville to knot the score at 2 as third baseman Ryan Hostert homered on the first pitch he saw to score a teammate and just like that, the game was tied at 2.
The bottom of the second was more of the same from the Bees, as they would send four runners across the plate and the Broncos would never catch up despite a three-run burst in the top of the third to get within a run at 6-5.
The Bees’ offense was just a little too much for the Broncos to handle in the windy, rainy contest. The Bees would match the three spot that the Broncos put up on the scoreboard with three runs of their own in the bottom of the third and then added seven more runs over the next two innings to take the game 16-6 in five innings due to Idaho’s 10-run mercy rule.
The second game started much the same way as the first as the Broncos opened the scoring with a two spot in the top of the first inning as Cornell would score the first run on a wild pitch and then Jace Jorgenson tripled to right field and scored Jarod Gough to give the Broncos a quick 2-0 lead.
The ever opportunistic Bees came right back in the bottom half of the inning, getting a runner on base via an error, then using a double to plate their first run. They would add another run on a ground out and the game was tied just like that, at 2 apiece.
Bonneville would add another run in the bottom of the second and then the big inning for the Bees would come in the bottom of the third when they would send four runners across the plate to open up a 7-2 lead. They would use an error and three hits to plate those four runs and it was a lead that Bonneville would never relinquish as the Bees went on to a 9-5 win over Blackfoot, completing the three game conference sweep.
With the win, the Bees move their season record to 11-2, with a perfect 6-0 record in High Country Conference play.
The Broncos would see their season record fall to 5-5-1 and their conference record fell to 0-4.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a Wednesday contest at Skyline with a first pitch at 4 p.m.
Following that game will be a return doubleheader against the Grizzlies on Thursday, with games at 3:30 and 5:30. A Blackfoot sweep would get them right back in the conference title chase with a game still to come against Shelley and Hillcrest.