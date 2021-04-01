IDAHO FALLS – The three-game series this week between the Shelley Russets and the Bonneville Bees definitely did not turn out the way the Russets had hoped.
After losing the first two games by scores of 13-5 and 8-2, Bonneville sent out Seth Walton to pitch the third game. It was not what the Russets needed at all, as Walton rubbed some salt into the wounds from the previous two games by throwing a five-inning no-hitter against the Russets for the three-game sweep.
It wasn't that Walton was doing his imitation of Nolan Ryan on the mound with 105 mph fastballs, but he kept the ball in play, struck out 11 Russet hitters and did not allow a run or a hit in the contest. The only blemish on the pitching line for Walton was the five walks that he issued to Russet hitters in the game.
Offensively, the Bees banged out nine hits and used six walks by Shelley pitchers to give them even more base runners and when you add in three Russet errors, the Bees had plenty of base runners to race around the bases on their way to the plate for runs.
The offense for the Bees did rack up nine hits in the game, including a three-hit game from Davon Luce and a pair of hits from Keegan Smith.
The Bees got things started early, as they sent eight across the plate in the bottom of the first inning and then followed it up with three runs in the second and two more in the third.
That 13-run outburst was more than enough for the Bees as they kept the Russets at bay with good defense and the pitching of Walton.
Next up for Shelley will be a double dip on Tuesday, April 6, when they travel to Preston for a pair of games that will have first pitches at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.
SHELLEY 000 00X X -- 0 0 3
BONNEVILLE 832 0XX X -- 13 9 0
Shelley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Trevor Gemar 2 0 0 0 1 2
Jarret Leal 3 0 0 0 0 2
Jaxon Byington 2 0 0 0 0 1
Austin Bateman 1 0 0 0 1 0
Peyton Maynard 0 0 0 0 1 0
#28 1 0 0 0 0 1
John Kerner 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kayden Kidman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jedd Kerner 1 0 0 0 0 1
Creighton Ball 2 0 0 0 0 2
Carter Osterman 1 0 0 0 0 0
Stockton Poulsen 0 0 0 0 1 0
Dylan Bean - - - - - -
Totals 15 0 0 0 5 11
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (55.00%)
Creighton Ball, John Kerner 2, Jarret Leal 2, Jedd Kerner, Austin Bateman, Peyton Maynard, Trevor Gemar 2, Stockton Poulsen
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Creighton Ball, Jaxon Byington, Jarret Leal
Bonneville
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Craeton Cheney 3 0 1 2 0 0
Davon Luce 3 1 3 3 0 0
Dayton Robison 4 0 0 0 0 0
Lilo Cortez 1 2 0 0 0 1
Jacob Perez 4 3 1 0 0 0
RJ Woods 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crew Howell 2 1 1 2 0 0
Riley Bowman 1 1 1 1 2 0
Ty Martinson 0 2 0 0 2 0
Teagan Bird 0 2 0 1 2 0
Tyler Kress 1 0 0 0 0 0
Keegan Smith 2 1 2 2 0 0
Seth Walton - - - - - -
Totals 21 13 9 11 6 1
Batting 2B: Davon Luce
3B: Jacob Perez
TB: Riley Bowman, Craeton Cheney, Crew Howell, Davon Luce 4, Jacob Perez 3, Keegan Smith 2
RBI: Teagan Bird, Riley Bowman, Craeton Cheney 2, Crew Howell 2, Davon Luce 3, Keegan Smith 2
ROE: Craeton Cheney, Jacob Perez 2
HBP: Craeton Cheney, Ty Martinson, Keegan Smith, RJ Woods
SB: Riley Bowman, Crew Howell 2, Jacob Perez
CS: Riley Bowman, Crew Howell
PIK: Davon Luce
TotalsTeam QAB: 19 (61.29%)
Teagan Bird 2, Riley Bowman 3, Craeton Cheney 3, Davon Luce 3, Ty Martinson 2, Jacob Perez 2, Dayton Robison 2, Keegan Smith 2
Team LOB: 6
Shelley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Kayden Kidman 0.2 35 .457 2 6 6 0 3 0
Carter Osterman 0.2 17 .588 3 4 2 0 0 0
Stockton Poulsen 2.2 58 .552 4 3 2 1 3 0
Totals 4.0 110 .527 9 13 9 1 6 0
Pitching L: Kayden Kidman
HBP: Kayden Kidman 2, Carter Osterman 2
Pitches-Strikes: Kayden Kidman 35-16, Carter Osterman 17-10, Stockton Poulsen 58-32
Groundouts-Flyouts: Kayden Kidman 0-1, Carter Osterman 0-2, Stockton Poulsen 0-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Kayden Kidman 4-8, Carter Osterman 5-8, Stockton Poulsen 6-15
Bonneville
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Seth Walton 5.0 93 .527 0 0 0 11 5 0
Totals 5.0 93 .527 0 0 0 11 5 0
Pitching W: Seth Walton
WP: Seth Walton
Pitches-Strikes: Seth Walton 93-49
Groundouts-Flyouts: Seth Walton 1-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Seth Walton 10-20
Stats provided by Game Changer