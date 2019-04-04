BLACKFOOT – Everybody knows that Bonneville is one of the teams to beat in the High Country Conference in baseball this season. The Bees were the runners-up to Timberline a year ago in the 5A classification and they are dropping down to 4A this season with a bulk of their line-up returning.
Everybody also knows that Blackfoot has the kind of team that could give Bonneville problems.
The Broncos have pitching and they have some speed, and at times their hitting can be pretty impressive as well.
On Thursday, Bonneville came to Blackfoot to challenge the Broncos in the first of a three-game series that could go a long ways towards determining the outcome in the High Country Conference, and the Bees won 8-1.
The Broncos sent out right-handed pitcher Cayden Cornell and Bonneville countered with one of their best in big man Ryan Hostert.
In this contest, it was Hostert who would get the better of the Broncos as he threw a complete game six-hitter, complete with 11 strikeouts. To say he was dominant might be an understatement. He was in command of his pitches throughout the contest and when the Broncos did manage to score a run in the bottom of the fifth, to close the Bees’ lead to 4-1, he proceeded to shut the Broncos down.
The Broncos, when they were able to get a runner on base, just couldn’t seem to get the hit that would help them get back in the game, not that the Bees were running away with the game.
The Broncos made a couple of errors in the contest that wasn’t the cause of the defeat, it was the fact that the Bees, when they got men on base, seemed to be able to move them around. The Bees would tally a pair of runs in the second inning, adding single runs in the third and fourth.
The Broncos hung in there through the fifth, when they cut the lead to 4-1, but Cornell was beginning to tire and the Broncos went to the bullpen and that was when the Bees would put the game out of reach.
The Bonneville squad would put together a strong finish, plating four runs in the top of the sixth and for all intents and purposes, the game was in the bag for the Bees.
With the win, the Bees moved their season record to 9-2, and a perfect 4-0 in conference play.
The Broncos fall to 5-3-1 on the season, 0-2 in conference play.
The same two teams will meet again this afternoon for a doubleheader in Idaho Falls, with game times scheduled for 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.