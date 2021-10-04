SHELLEY – After opening the 2021 football season 5-0, the Shelley Russets were flying high to say the least. If they had a weakness, nobody had yet discovered it and they were making up for any mistakes with a stout defense.
They had started the High Country Conference schedule with a win over Hillcrest and seemingly were sitting on top of the world.
That was when Bonneville came to town and showed the world that they were much better than their 0-5 record indicated and they also knew how to read films and concoct a defense that could stop the vaunted running game that had been racking up wins for the Russets.
One by one, the first five teams on the Russets’ schedule had been ground into the turf by the rushing attack, led by Ryker Clinger and Skylar Robinson as they gained yard after yard at the expense of the opponents’ defenses.
Of course, some of the opposition wasn’t the caliber of teams of a Rigby or Minico or some others, but they were, with the exception of Sugar-Salem, all honest 4A teams and the Diggers of Sugar-Salem were the defending 3A state champions. Preston stood at 4-1 entering Friday night and had just downed High Country Conference front runner Blackfoot a week earlier, so there was some quality in the opposition.
On Friday night, they encountered something new, something that was about to change things for the Russets. The Bonneville defense threw seven and eight men in the box, in effect, a goal line defense, and did it on every play, throughout the game.
Every snap by the Russets found eight Bees waiting to sting the running back and shut down the run, which worked to perfection. To make things a bit worse was that the Russets made enough mistakes during the game that they just couldn’t overcome the Bees at all. The end result was a 13-7 loss, the first of the year for Shelley and an all important conference loss as well, which means they won’t even be able to control their own destiny on the road to a possible conference title.
The Russets started the game off by making mistakes, beginning with a muffed punt return that gave Bonneville the ball in the red zone of Shelley. Just a few plays later, the Bees punched the ball into the end zone and were ahead by a 7-0 score.
Shelley battled back and got a touchdown of their own, but subsequent errors would leave the score at 7-7 through the first half.
The second half didn’t go any better for the Russets. A pair of fumbles and a pair of interceptions stopped whatever momentum the Russets were able to generate and two of the turnovers led to field goals by Bonneville and a 13-7 lead.
The one good thing that happened for Shelley was a long pass play that put them in scoring position, but time was running out in the fourth quarter and when they had the ball on the one yard line with a fourth and goal, they elected to run the ball into the heart of the Bonneville defense and were stopped short to preserve the victory for the Bees.
The game will serve as a lesson for Shelley, which is still a very young team, and will provide learning opportunities and allow the team to grow and get better. The practices this week will surely be filled with hundreds of passing plays designed to free up the running game should they ever encounter a goal line defense being played against them from end zone to end zone again.
Next up for Shelley will be a home contest against Pocatello with a kickoff at 7 p.m. as the Russets try and rebound from their first lost of the season.