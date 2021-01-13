IDAHO FALLS – A sure-fire way to see the progress that a team makes during the season is to compare the scores between the two teams in the different times they play each other.
The first time that Bonneville and Shelley matched up, back on Dec. 17, the Russets were on the wrong end of a 64-43 score, as the Bees pretty much had their way with the Lady Russets.
On Tuesday night, a mere four weeks later, it was a nail-biter game where the Bees finally edged clear by three points, 43-40. That is a big 18-point change in the scores, and truly shows that the Lady Russets are setting themselves up for a chance at being the big upsetter in the District 6 tournament in a couple of weeks.
Part of the big turnaround has been the play of freshman guard Brinley Cannon, who poured in 24 points on Tuesday night. The Star of Tomorrow, named by the Bingham News Chronicle, couldn’t have been more correct in that honor as Cannon has been leading the Lady Russets since that time and making a real impact on the Russets’ games of late.
The Lady Russets jumped out early in the game and led by a score of 13-5 in the opening quarter, and kept things going in their favor through the second and third periods.
When the teams went to halftime, the Lady Russets were ahead 21-14 and kept the pressure on through the third period, leading 37-25.
That was when things began to go south for Shelley, as the Bees were able to put the clamps on the Russets and began to turn things around.
Turnovers were the culprit for Shelley as they gave away a number of scoring chances by throwing the ball away to the Bees, who were only too glad to take the free points as they were able to turn things around and outscore the Lady Russets by an 18-7 margin.
The turn-around was responsible for the final score of 43-40 in favor of Bonneville.
Talia Trane and Sydnee Hunt led the charge with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Shelley will be back in action on Thursday, when they travel to Sugar City to take on the top-ranked team in 3A with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
BONNEVILLE 43, SHELLEY 40
Shelley 13 8 12 7 — 40
Bonneville 5 9 11 18 — 43
Shelley — Taylor Ottley 5, Alexis Leckington 8, Whitney Lott 2, Brinley Cannon 24, Kayle Peebles 1.
Bonneville — Kaylie Kofe 5, Logan Faulkner 9, Sydnee Hunt 10, Talia Trane 14, Sadie Hall 2, Sydnee Shurtliff 3.