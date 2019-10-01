BLACKFOOT – The Bonneville Bees came to town and promptly spoiled the Blackfoot girls’ soccer team’s Senior Night on Monday. With 10 seniors graduating this year, this was one of the largest groups to graduate from the program.
Each of the girls has contributed to the program over the course of the time that they have spent playing soccer, each of them in their own way.
The seniors have been leaders on this team and will be missed as the program will move forward beginning with the next season.
Heading the list of the seniors are Camryn Cottrell, Kennedy Ross, Angel Arriaga, Chris Arriaga, Abby VanOrden, Delashia Cottrell, Skyylee Scott, Ashley How, Geraldine Bartolo and Alexia Chaffin.
The girls took the field as a unit, as is customary on senior night, and they held their own with the Bonneville Bees for the first 25 or 30 minutes of the game, before the substitutions began and the score had remained scoreless for that period of time.
Bonneville struck first, on a goal will about 10 minutes remaining in the first half, and then would add another goal shortly thereafter, going into the intermission with a 2-0 lead.
Bonneville had entered the game with a sterling 8-4 record, 5-1 in High Country Conference play, second only to the 6-0 record posted by Skyline.
For the most part, they played the part of a team that was looking to secure a spot in the upcoming state 4A playoffs in a couple of weeks.
For the Broncos, it was a time of playing their hearts out and showing everyone what could have been with a few breaks along the way.
They played nose to nose with the Bees and only after the Bees were able to secure the halftime lead did the game begin to slip away from the Broncos.
The second half was all about Bonneville as the Bees controlled the tempo, scoring four second half goals to post the eventual final score of 6-0 on a cool, damp evening at Bronco Stadium in front of the Senior Night crowd of Bronco faithful.
While the Broncos may not have won the game, they did give a good accounting of themselves and were in the game for the most part and relished the opportunity to play the game they way they had learned it from their coaches.
They challenged the Bees at every opportunity, they got great goal keeping and they played their hearts out, just the way it should be when seniors are showcased at the end of every season. It was about the seniors and their contributions, just like it should be.
The Broncos fell to 1-7 in conference play with the loss and to 1-11 overall on the season, but it felt like a win when the players left the field. The Broncos will be in action today, when they will play Hillcrest in Blackfoot at 4 p.m. They will wrap up the regular season on Monday when they travel to Shelley for the regular season finale and district tournament brackets are released.