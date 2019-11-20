SHELLEY – The new coaching staff for the girls’ basketball program at Shelley High School is finding out just how tough things can be in the High Country Conference and they haven’t even faced one of the 5A programs yet.
They are rebuilding and doing so without any height to speak of, which only makes the situation a little bit harder.
To make things a bit tougher is the attitude of some of the opposing coaches who give no quarter and expect none. That is even harder on a program that has been beat down for a couple of years and is struggling to get up off the ground and be competitive.
The Lady Russets learned that lesson on Tuesday night when they entertained the Bonneville Bees, who have long been at the top of the heap in the conference and expects to be again this year. The Bees led the High Country a year ago until some untimely poor shooting cost them a trip to the state tournament and in the minds of players, fans and coaches, that was just not acceptable and they are going to make everyone pay for it this season.
Such was the case on Tuesday evening, when the Lady Bees came out and not only beat the Lady Russets, but tried to embarrass them at every opportunity.
The end result was a 60-21 final in which the Russets just had no answer for anything that the Lady Bees had to offer. The Bees made the Russets pay for it and then some.
Kassidy Arzola and Kaylee Peebles both had six points for the Lady Russets who will be back in action on Friday night when they travel to Preston for a 7:30 p.m. contest.