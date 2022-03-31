SHELLEY – The season-opening home stand for the Shelley Russets baseball team did not go as planned. Not from the very first pitch against Bonneville, who showed up ready to play.
Shelley sent pitcher Carter Osterman to the mound and he was greeted with a barrage of hits from the Bees that resulted in three runs scoring in the top half of the first inning and the Russets never really recovered from that as they would go on to an 11-0 six-inning loss to the Bees.
The combination of 10 walks by Shelley pitching combined with four errors was just too much of a hole for the Russets to dig out of.
The Bees didn’t let up after the first half inning either, as they would go on to score three more runs in the fourth inning and capped things off with a five spot in the top of the sixth inning.
With the Russets’ offense struggling against Bonneville pitcher Davin Luce, who would only allow a single hit by Shelley while striking out 16 Russets in the six inning contest, Shelley just couldn’t get a run across the plate against the tough starter.
In the meantime, the Bees were busy racking up 11 runs on only five hits, but using 10 walks and four errors to account for their runs and the big win in the opener of the doubleheader on Wednesday.
Bonneville was led offensively by Catcher Gummow, who had two hits and two runs batted in during the contest. Dayton Robison added a hit and four runs batted in.
For Shelley, it was C.J. Fielding who gathered up the only hit for the Russets on the afternoon.
Game One:
BONNEVILLE 300 305 — 11 5 1
SHELLEY 000 000 — 0 1 4
Batting – BONNEVILLE
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .174 36 23 11 4 7
1 Crew Howell (Jr) .000 4 3 2 0 0
2 Ty Martinson (Jr) .000 4 1 2 0 0
3 Keegan Smith (Sr) 0 0 1 0 0
6 Greyson Martin (Fr) .000 4 3 0 0 0
9 RJ Woods (Jr) .000 4 2 0 0 0
11 Catcher Gummow (Jr) .500 4 4 1 2 2
15 Isaac Sweeney (Jr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
21 Lilo Cortez (Sr) .250 4 4 1 1 1
22 Dayton Robison (Sr) .500 4 2 1 1 4
24 Josh Meyers (Sr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
26 Craeton Cheney (Jr) 0 0 3 0 0
27 Davin Luce (Jr) 4 0 0 0 0
Batting – Shelley
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .100 20 20 0 2 0
3 Jaxon Byington (Jr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
5 Jarret Leal (Sr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
6 Kayden Kidman (Jr) .000 3 3 0 0 0
11 Dylan Bean (Jr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
13 Carter Osterman (Jr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
14 Peyton Maynard (Jr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
25 CJ Fielding (Jr) .500 2 2 0 1 0
26 B. Fielding (Sr) .000 1 1 0 0 0
28 Nate Ball (Sr) .500 2 2 0 1 0
33 S. Poulsen (Sr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
Pitching – Bonneville
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 6 1 0 0 0 16
27 Davin Luce (Jr) 6 1 0 0 0 16
Pitching – Shelley
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 6 5 11 4 10 4
3 Jaxon Byington (Jr) 3 1 3 1 3 2
6 Kayden Kidman (Jr) .1 0 0 0 0 0
13 Carter Osterman (Jr) 2.2 4 8 3 7 2
Game Two:
BONNEVILLE 160 21X — 10 7 0
SHELLEY 000 00X — 0 4 1
The second game of the doubleheader was more of what was seen in the first game. The Bees controlled the offense and the Russets could not buy a hit off of the strong Bonneville pitching staff.
The result was a 10-0 win for Bonneville.
The Bees may have only collected seven hits in the contest, but with the added in walks (seven) by the Shelley pitching staff, they were able to plate 10 runs in the shortened contest against the Russets.
Davin Luce and R.J. Woods led the Bees offense with a pair of hits each, while Ty Martinson and Grayson Martin each had a pair of runs batted in for Bonneville.
For Shelley, four different batters would collect a single hit. Dylan Bean, Scott Poulsen, C. J. Fielding and B. Fielding all had a hit for the Russets.
Dayton Robinson went the distance to get the win with four strikeouts and two walks, while Nate Ball was the losing pitcher, giving up seven runs and five walks in his short stint on the mound.
The Russets were be back in action on Thursday, when they traveled to Bonneville to complete the three-game season series which is common in the High Country Conference.
Batting – Bonneville
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .304 30 23 10 7 5
1 Crew Howell (Jr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
2 Ty Martinson (Jr) .333 3 3 1 1 2
3 Keegan Smith (Sr) .000 2 2 1 0 0
6 Greyson Martin (Fr) .500 2 2 1 1 2
7 Carter Cheney (Jr) .000 1 1 0 0 0
9 RJ Woods (Jr) 1.000 2 1 2 1 0
11 Catcher Gummow (Jr) .667 3 3 1 2 0
15 Isaac Sweeney (Jr) .000 1 1 0 0 0
21 Lilo Cortez (Sr) 2 0 1 0 0
22 Dayton Robison (Sr) .500 3 2 0 1 1
23 Cooper Dahlberg (Jr) .000 1 1 0 0 0
24 Josh Meyers (Sr) 1.000 1 1 1 1 0
26 Craeton Cheney (Jr) .000 3 3 0 0 0
27 Davin Luce (Jr) .000 3 1 2 0 0
Batting – Shelley
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .235 19 17 0 4 0
3 Jaxon Byington (Jr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
5 Jarret Leal (Sr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
6 Kayden Kidman (Jr) .000 1 1 0 0 0
11 Dylan Bean (Jr) .500 2 2 0 1 0
13 Carter Osterman (Jr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
14 Peyton Maynard (Jr) .000 2 1 0 0 0
25 CJ Fielding (Jr) .500 2 2 0 1 0
26 B. Fielding (Sr) .500 2 2 0 1 0
28 Nate Ball (Sr) .000 1 1 0 0 0
33 S. Poulsen (Sr) .500 2 2 0 1 0
Pitching – Bonneville
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 0.00 1 0 1 1 0
22 Dayton Robison (Sr) 0.00 1 0 1 1 0
Pitching – Shelley
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 11.20 0 1 1 0
6 Kayden Kidman (Jr) 4.67 0 0 1 0
14 Peyton Maynard (Jr) 0.00 0 0 1 0
28 Nate Ball (Sr) 25.20 0 1 1 1 0
Stats provided by Game Changer