BLACKFOOT — The game was billed as a battle between Bonneville and Blackfoot for the top spot in the High Country Conference girls’ basketball standings. It was really all about who was going to take the initiative to make a statement and that all came down to what Bonneville was able to do and what Blackfoot was not able to do Tuesday night.
With the score tied at 6-6 with about two minutes left in the opening quarter, the Bees were able to nail a long range three-pointer and add a pair of lay-ups that came directly from turnovers on Blackfoot’s side of the court and suddenly the period ended and the Bees were up by a score of 13-6.
That was like saying, “Here is what we can do, what can the Broncos do?” and the answer was not enough.
The Broncos did stay within reach for the most part, and the game entered the fourth quarter with Blackfoot only trailing by six points and they were within striking distance, just as they had been the whole game. Bonneville flexed its muscles and put the game away with a 15-7 fourth period and escaped the Broncos’ corral with an important 52-38 win over Blackfoot.
The coach’s comments following the game probably told the story the best.
“They have nine seniors, so they’re just more mentally strong, a little bit more experienced,” Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said. “We made a couple bad decisions and they made us pay for it.”
That explains away the two runs that Bonneville made that were the difference in the game from the Blackfoot side of things, but what did Bonneville coach Ryan Erikson have to say about the contest?
“There’s some people who are gonna focus on certain players,” Erikson said. “Sage stepped up and she hit the shots she was gonna hit. Mariah was in the same position. She hit big threes for us.”
Erikson added that Sorensen did a great job defending Blackfoot post Hadley Humpherys, who was held to five points.
No matter the “coach speak” at the end of the game, the bottom line came down to execution. Bonneville was able to execute its offense better than Blackfoot did and when it came to defense, Bonneville was better prepared for what the game was going to offer.
With the flurry of three point goals in the fourth quarter from Tenleigh Smith, the stats for the game were very close. Blackfoot hit 5-9 three-point shots, while Bonneville hit 5-12. That is basically even. Free throws were also fairly even as Blackfoot would hit 5-9 and Bonneville was 7-10. The game basically came down to execution and although the Lady Broncos came out on the wrong end of the score, they should have learned one thing from the game. They can beat this Bonneville team if they will just put it into their minds that they can do it. They had their chances and just let them slip through their fingers.
BONNEVILLE 52, BLACKFOOT 38
Bonneville 13 12 12 15 — 52
Blackfoot 6 13 12 7 — 38
BONNEVILLE—Sadie Lott 14, Makayla Sorensen 5, Brooklyn Cunningham 6, Mariah Jardine 8, Syd Hunt 4, Sage Leishman 12, Maddi Pettingill 3.
BLACKFOOT—Tenleigh Smith 17, Isabelle Arave 6, Caldwell 4, Kristen Thomas 4, Gracie Anderson 2, Hadley Humpherys 5.