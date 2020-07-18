BLACKFOOT – If you are ready to "bounce back" from the COVID-19 pandemic, get ready for the big Bounce Back 2020 Fun Run that is scheduled for Aug. 1.
There will be a 10K run beginning at 8 a.m., and a 5K run beginning at 8:45 a.m. and a Fun Run beginning at 10 a.m.
Pre-registration is currently ongoing and the cost is only $6 per person and $20 for a family and all proceeds will go towards Snake River School District students to ensure that school supplies and opportunities will be available within the school district.
If you are able to run, walk or crawl, you will be able to participate and you are more than welcome to just show up and hangout. Donations of any kind will welcome, you don't have to participate.
Bounce Back 2020 is being sponsored by Restore Rite and Kittie's Kitchen in Riverside.
The Fun Run will begin at Snake River High School at the football field.