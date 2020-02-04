BOISE – The latest Idaho state media boys’ basketball poll is out and there has been some movement among the state’s top five in each of the six classifications.
In the 5A rankings, Rigby with its 16-1 record sits alone in third place behind Rocky Mountain who was the unanimous first place recipient and Meridian who sits alone in second. The top five also has Borah in fifth as the Treasure Valley has three of the top five vote getters.
4A sees a return to the top five for Idaho Falls who is fourth with a 12-4 record. Middleton and Preston are ranked 1-2.
3A is led by Fruitland, but Kimberly is creeping up on the Grizzlies and Sugar-Salem is still in third place. Snake River received votes and is ranked sixth.
2A still belongs to North Fremont, who is a unanimous first place recipient and has been for several weeks now.
The two 1A classifications are as usual, a scramble as the teams are beating each other trying to get top billing in their respective District Touranments.
5A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 17-1 35 1
2. Meridian 15-2 22 5
3. Rigby 16-1 20 3
4. Post Falls 16-3 17 4
5. Borah 14-3 11 2
Others receiving votes: None
4A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (4) 15-2 32 1
2. Preston (3) 17-1 31 2
3. Minico 13-4 17 4
4. Idaho Falls 12-4 12 -
5. Lakeland 13-2 9 3
Others receiving votes: Kuna 4
3A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (6) 17-1 34 1
2. Kimberly (1) 15-1 29 2
3. Sugar-Salem 11-5 20 3
4. Teton 12-4 14 4
5. Kellogg 9-6 5 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 1, Marsh Valley 1, Parma 1
2A
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (7) 14-1 35 1
2. Marsing 15-3 27 2
3. West Side 14-3 22 3
4. St. Maries 12-4 8 -
5. Nampa Christian 13-4 7 4
Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 5, Malad 1
1A Division I
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ambrose (5) 16-1 32 1
2. Lapwai (1) 15-2 28 2
3. Potlatch (1) 15-2 24 3
4. Valley 14-3 13 5
T-5. Wilder 14-3 3 4
T-5. Grace 10-10 3 -
Others receiving votes: Oakley 2
1A Division II
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (5) 14-0 32 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 14-4 28 2
3. Garden Valley 13-2 24 3
4. Cascade 13-3 10 5
5. Mackay 15-4 9 -
Others receiving votes: North Gem 1, Camas County 1