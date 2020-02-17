BLACKFOOT – Bingham County boys' basketball teams will be heading into district basketball tournament action this week as Blackfoot, Shelley, Snake River, Firth, and Sho-Ban will all be trying to qualify for the state tournament in the Treasure Valley March 5-7, with all of the finals being played at the Nampa Ford Center March 7.
It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for most of these young athletes and all of the teams have an opportunity to qualify and attend, but they must win a game or two locally to get there.
Things have already kicked off for a couple of the local teams, but the rest of them will be in action at least a couple of times this week as they try and get that trip to the Boise valley in a couple of weeks' time.
Blackfoot earned the second seed in the High Country Conference/District 6 tournament. That means that they get a first round bye and must await a Tuesday game between Shelley and Bonneville for the winner to emerge for a scheduled Thursday night contest which will be held in Blackfoot. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the winner of that game will face off against the opposite side of the bracket, most likely Idaho Falls on Feb. 24.
Idaho Falls, much like Blackfoot, must await the winner of a Tuesday night game between Hillcrest and Skyline for a Thursday night contest at Idaho Falls at 7 p.m.
Blackfoot needs to win two games to qualify for the state tournament, provided they don't lose somewhere along the way.
Shelley is the sixth seed in the same tournament as Blackfoot and must play on Tuesday night against Bonneville at the Bees' home court. The advantage lies with Bonneville, but with the way that the Russets have played of late, I like their chances to be a spoiler in this tournament. Since they have put an emphasis on their three talented sophomores, they have been much closer to winning against the 4A competition and have also beaten one of the premier 3A schools in Sugar-Salem and did it on the Diggers' home floor. They are on the verge of a breakthrough and it could come during this tournament if somebody overlooks them even a little bit.
In the 3A, District 5 tournament, Snake River did what it needed to do to gain an advantage, but they now must take advantage of that edge. The Panthers won the South East Idaho Conference over Marsh Valley and American Falls and secured the home court advantage for the tournament. Now they simply need to win on their own court or they will lose that advantage. The Panthers get a first round bye and will await the winner of today's game between the Eagles and Beavers for a Thursday game at 7 p.m. A win on Thursday will put the Panthers in the title game of the tournament, but they need two wins to advance to the state tournament.
In the 2A, District 6 tournament, Firth earned the number two seed and will have a bye for the first round, which took place on Monday. In that first round, top seed North Fremont played Ririe and Salmon played West Jefferson. All of the games in this district will take place on a neutral court and will be played at South Fremont High School. Those Monday night games will be at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
The winner of West Jefferson and Salmon will advance to tonight's game against Firth. That game will take place at 7:30 p.m. at South Fremont. The winner will take on the winner of Ririe and North Fremont on Thursday and that winner will get the first berth to the state tournament.
In the other 2A district tournament, District 5, Aberdeen was forced to play a play-in game against Soda Springs, a team that they had beaten a week earlier. Unfortunately for the Tigers, they lost that game and have been eliminated from the rest of the competition and a chance at the state tournament.
In the 1A, District 5-6 tournament, Sho-Ban has already played its first game from the first round which was a loss to second-seeded North Gem, sending the Chiefs to the elimination side of the bracket. The Chiefs are scheduled to take on Leadore on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Hillcrest High School in the first of the elimination games in this tournament. A win guarantees them another game, on Feb. 25 and the competition will undoubtedly be tougher as they will face the loser between Rockland and Mackay, two of the higher seeds in the tournament.