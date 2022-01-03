BLACKFOOT – The coaches have sent in their ballots and the latest coaches poll for Idaho boys’ high school basketball has been released.
There are no changes in the top spot in any of the six classifications, in fact, the top two selections remain the same for 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, with the only difference in the second selection coming in the two 1A divisions.
Lake City is dominating the 5A classification with their 10-0 record, and a pair of three-loss teams also received a first place vote which makes you wonder what the coaches see out there.
In 4A, High Country Conference member Hillcrest is the top selection with a 5-2 record, but the first place votes were split among all five teams that are currently ranked. Preston and Pocatello from east Idaho are ranked third and sixth overall.
In 3A, Marsh Valley with a 5-2 record is the top dog. Kimberly, also with a 5-2 record, is in second while Snake River at 8-2 off their title at the Parma Holiday Tournament checks in third. The second half of the season is shaping up to be a dandy in the 3A rankings from here on out.
In 2A, Ambrose is 8-0 and just sailing along under the radar. Melba, at 7-1 got the other two first place votes and the rest of the teams look like they are jockeying for positions for the District tournaments which are just five weeks away for some teams.
Lapwai and Camas County are leading the two 1A classifications and both are undefeated. That happens a lot at this time of year, so it will be interesting to see who will step up and issue a challenge to either one of these programs.
There’s lots of actions beginning on Tuesday night in east Idaho, so get out and lend some support to your favorite teams.
5A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (8) 10-0 (0-0) 44 1
2. Owyhee (1) 5-3 (3-1) 33 2
3 Eagle 7-2 (3-1) 26 5
4. Madison (1) 6-3 (1-0) 21 4
5. Mountain View 5-2 (3-0) 20 3
Also receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston
4A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
T-1. Hillcrest (4) 5-2 (0-0) 36 1
T-1. Middleton (4) 6-1 (1-0) 36 2
3. Preston (1) 8-1 (0-0) 31 4
4. Jerome (1) 8-1 (3-0) 25 5
5. Bishop Kelly (1) 6-3 (2-0) 23 N/A
Also receiving votes: Pocatello
3A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Marsh Valley (5) 5-2 (0-0) 25 1
2. Kimberly 5-2 (1-0) 15 2
3. Snake River 8-2 (0-0) 14 5
4. Fruitland 7-1 (0-0) 12 4
5. McCall-Donnelly 5-1 (0-0) 5 3
Also receiving votes: Sugar-Salem, Kellogg
2A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ambrose (8) 8-0 (2-0) 48 1
2. Melba (2) 7-1 (2-0) 32 2
3. North Fremont 6-1 (1-0) 29 3
4. St. Maries 5-2 (0-0) 23 4
5. Ririe 7-2 (0-1) 8 5
Also receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian, Wendell, Firth
1ADI Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 9-0 (3-0) 30 1
2. Kamiah 6-2 (3-0) 19 T-3
3. Victory Charter 7-1 (1-0) 12 T-3
4. Grace 7-2 (1-0) 10 2
5. Prairie 6-1 (3-1) 6 5
Also receiving votes: Centennial Baptist, Lighthouse Christian, North Star Charter, Butte County, Genesis Prep
1ADII Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Camas County (8) 7-0 (0-0) 40 1
2. Rockland 6-1 (5-0) 24 4
3. Dietrich 6-1 (0-0) 19 3
4. Watersprings 7-1 (5-1) 16 2
5. Garden Valley 7-1 (1-0) 6 N/A
Also receiving votes: Carey, Castleford, Council, North Gem