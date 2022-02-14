BLACKFOOT – The regular season for boys’ high school basketball ended on Saturday and the second season begins on Tuesday, when district tournaments get underway.
Here is a quick look at how the Bingham County teams could fare in their various tournaments by classification.
4A District 6/High Country Tournament
Hillcrest had a dominating regular season and earned the top seed in the tournament with a sparkling 19-2 record. They have won their last 18 games in a row and they are definitely the team to beat as they are strong inside and outside and can shoot the three ball better than any team in the conference.
Blackfoot and Shelley represent Bingham County and Blackfoot hauled in the number two seed, with Shelley the number three seed.
Shelley will start things off as Blackfoot earned a first round bye.
After starting the year at 7-1, the Russets found the going a bit rough as they lost 11 of their next 13 games, leaving them at 9-12 on the year. Still, they won the game that mattered most when they took down Bonneville to seal the third seed. Had they lost that game, they would have dropped all the way to the fifth seed and faced Hillcrest to open the tournament.
In their two games with Blackfoot, who they are scheduled to meet in the second round, they were in both games, losing one by only three points and the other by 11 points. They have the ability to beat Blackfoot, they just haven’t gotten it done. Shelley’s first game is against Skyline, who has used a different look this year with their quick substitutions that entail five players coming in every 45 seconds to a couple of minutes for the entire game.
What they will do after that game is anyone’s guess since they will face Blackfoot and that could be the game that decides both Bingham County teams’ fates in the postseason.
Blackfoot finished up the regular season with a record of 11-10 and ended it with an encouraging effort against Hillcrest, but then again, that game was the Knights’ Senior Night and the seniors played most of the game, and the Knights’ best five players have three underclassmen in the lineup. Hard to figure, especially when Blackfoot’s best scorer and player, JaVonte King, only had four points in that contest. The Broncos played some of their best basketball down the stretch, winning three out of four, including a win over Preston and that got them their winning record. Blackfoot and Hillcrest were the only two 4A teams in the High Country Conference with winning records, so there is some proving to be done that they belong in this position.
Blackfoot’s strengths are King and Miles Toussaint, their two leading scorers, and the Broncos have taken to starting a sophomore in Colby Bodkin and junior Ryan Reynolds alongside King, Toussaint and junior Deegan Hale.
Blackfoot is also the only team in the conference with a winning record in conference play, meaning they took care of business against Skyline and Shelley, whom they beat twice each and splitting with Bonneville, which doesn’t stand to reason as they were the cellar dweller in the conference this year.
It looks to be a very interesting couple of weeks while we play this thing out.
3A
Snake River is the second seed behind Marsh Valley, the top-ranked team in Idaho. Snake has a record of 17-4, easily the second best record in the state, and that is where they have been ranked all season. The two teams met twice and Marsh Valley was the winner both times.
The Panthers will start off with a home game Tuesday night against American Falls, who they have dominated this season, winning both games against the Beavers.
There should be no problem in winning that opening game and then it will be whether they can figure out Marsh Valley. Even if they don’t get Marsh Valley figured out, they will have play-in possibilities, first with a regional play-in game against the second place finisher from the Mountain Rivers Conference and then against the second place finisher from the Great Basin Conference.
2A
Firth is the second seed in the Nuclear/District 6 2A tournament.
Firth has fought for a couple of years to get back to state and this looks like it could be their first return since the Cougars won seven state titles in a span of 10 years.
The Cougars finished in third place, earning the number three seed in the tournament and are scheduled to open up Tuesday at home against West Jefferson.
Coach Scott Adams likes to play on the opening night of the tournament and he gets his wish here so look for a flying start for the Cougars
Aberdeen is 11-10, 4-4 in conference, seeded third in the District 5, 2A tournament
Aberdeen and Bear Lake just finished playing on Friday night in Aberdeen and now they will face off in the first game of the tournament in Bear Lake, with a lot more on the line.
Bear Lake swept the Tigers in the pair of regular season games and look to have a bit of an advantage here with their size and outside shooting. It isn’t a matter of whether the Tigers can play with the Bears, it is a matter of whether the Tigers want to play with the Bears.
The Tigers and Bears will tip off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.