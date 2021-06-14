POCATELLO – Breakaway roping is rapidly becoming one of the fastest and most exciting events in high school rodeo.
With times regularly under three seconds, (one go-round at the Idaho State Finals had 12 competitors under three seconds) it is less than the blink of an eye that can determine the winner and the loser of an event.
An example of this is the four runs put together by this year’s champion breakaway roper, Harley Beasley. Her four runs totaled 11.35 seconds, that is an average of well under 3 seconds and in those four runs, she only had one time that was over 2.90 seconds.
Beasley put together runs of 2.64 seconds, 2.47 seconds, 3.34 seconds and 2.90 seconds, scoring points in each of the four rounds with those times, even though she didn’t win a single go-round.
Beasley was able to accumulate 52 points overall to outdistance Cassidy Bradshaw who had 44.50 points and Jetta Bott who had 34.50 points and Libby Swan who had 33.50 points.
Beasley, who was runner-up in the District 4 competition during the regular season to Libby Swan, showed just how easily the tables can be turned when you change venues and rodeos. It only takes a single little mistake and you can move from first to 10th. For instance, Libby Swan, a champion in her own right, failed to score a point in two of the four go-rounds, but still managed to finish fourth overall and make the Idaho Team going to nationals in July.
It was Beasley’s show and a well deserved championship for a champion cowgirl. Already under a letter of intent to attend Montana Western and rodeo at the next level, she showed her best when it counted the most. Beasley has been a top notch competitor for four years now in District 4 and is always in the running for All-Around Cowgirl and has won the award on several different occasions, including this year.