POCATELLO – As the action begins to heat up, so have the times in breakaway roping for the cowgirls. Just when you think they may have roped one in the fastest time of the day, here comes another cowgirl to beat that time. We already have a dozen times under three seconds.
The second go-round was captured by Alx Roe who posted the fastest time of the week thus far with a 2.250 run. That was the first of four on the go-round.
Harley Beasley showed why she is always mentioned when All-Around Cowgirl is talked about as she posted a time of 2.470, good enough for her second consecutive runner up finish in a go-round.
In third was Cassidy Bradshaw, who caught her calf in a quick 2.85 and astonishingly enough that was only the third fastest of the round, and only the eighth fastest of the week with two rounds to go.
In fourth was Whitely Day with a time of 2.990.
Second Go Time, Second Go Finals Points, Overall State Final Point
Harley Beasley 2.47 9.00 18.00
Cassidy Bradshaw 2.85 8.00 14.00
Alx Roe 2.25 10.00 10.00
Millie Greenwood 10.00
Taylor Seaweard 8.00
Falon Bedke 7.00
Whitley Day 2.99 7.00 7.00
Kylee Evans 3.11 6.00 6.00
Jessica Elquist 5.00
Halle Burch 3.12 4.50 4.50
Ally McDaniel 3.12 4.50 4.50
Jacee Winward 4.00
Lili Bell 3.00
Sidney Nielson 3.15 3.00 3.00
Lacy Yates 3.33 2.00 3.00
Brecken Smith 2.00
Libby Swan 3.34 1.00 1.00