BLACKFOOT – This spring, I have been so impressed with the talents and efforts of some young ladies from Firth who not only won a state championship in the 4x400 relay one year ago, but all returned for a chance to repeat as champions.
Not only have they come back with a vengeance that has seen them set a school record in the event, but I got caught up in the things they were doing as individuals as well.
Cassi Robbins has led the charge, sprinting the 200 and 400 meter runs and being one of the top high jumpers in the state as well.
Jaylyn McKinnon has excelled in the 400, has run the 200 at times, throws the discus and runs on the relays.
Abby Schiess can triple jump and run the 800 meters and of course takes her turn in the relays.
Kaydee Park could be an outstanding individual, but is willing to sacrifice individual glory for the sake of the team and is involved in all four relays.
All four will be prominent at the state 2A track and field championships this weekend, but they are not the only 2A athletes that have been shining and will be on the medal stand at the end of the day.
Everyone knows that Jordi Holdaway of West Jefferson is a tremendous athlete and has excelled at volleyball, basketball, and track.
At one time this spring, Holdaway was the state’s leader in the 100, 200, 100 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles and is a member of the defending state champion 4x100 meter relay. Problem is, you are only allowed to run in four events.
Now a young lady from Cole Valley Christian comes along in Brooke Weimer. As of this date, Weimer holds the best times in the 100, 200, 400, 100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump. That is seven best in the state marks and you can only participate in four events. Imagine if Cole Valley needed her in the relays as well.
Her coaches had a lot of pondering to do in order to determine which events to enter Weimer in and that decision has now been made.
Weimer will run in the 100, 200, 100 meter hurdles and the long jump. That is four potential gold medals for Weimer and a lot of relieved athletes in her other three events and the relays that won’t have to see Weimer participate in.
It looks like there are several top contenders in the team event, including Firth, Cole Valley and West Jefferson. There will be others I am sure, as the meet goes along, there will be upsets, but with Weimer running in some of the events that West Jefferson was counting on getting big points from Holdaway, that may not happen and helps Cole Valley and Firth pick up some needed points.
Here is a look at how some things could go in the 2A ranks.
GIRLS’ EVENTS
Sprint Medley Relay
McCall Donnelly has the best time coming, but will see major competition from Soda Springs and Firth as the three schools are only .55 apart in their best times of the year.
4X200 Relay
West Jefferson has the best time in the state, followed by Melba and Firth. West J is the only team to break the 1:50 mark and this is their race to win or lose.
400 Meters
Look for Cassi Robbins of Firth to get the lead with 100 meters to go and simply run away from the field. Teammate Jaylyn McKinnon is a top competitor and the two could lead a 1-2 finish for Firth, gaining key points in their chance at a team title. It is no wonder that Firth is strong in the 4x400 relay.
200 Meter Run
With Weimer and Holdaway both in the field, it could be a two-person race, but there are some dark horses as Holdaway’s teammate Sage Wood and Firth’s Cassi Robbins have been coming on of late.
4x400 Meter Relay
Firth is the defending champion and has the best time of the year so they are the team to beat. Everyone else is at least five seconds behind them, so the gold is theirs to win or lose.
High Jump
The defection of Cassi Robbins of Firth, who had posted the top jump in the state, makes this a wide-open affair with three young ladies sharing a top mark of 5 feet 2 inches. A Firth freshman will have the eyes on her as if she wins, she could be a four-time champion down the road.
Discus
Three girls have tossed the disc as far as 110 feet — Helen Smith of Wendell, Madison Sotin of St. Maries and Jaylyn McKinnon of Firth. The gold should go to one of them.
Boys’ Events
4x200 Meter Relay
Cole Valley Christian and Nampa Christian are the best two teams in the state hands down. Next in line would be Firth, West Side, and maybe Soda Springs, not necessarily in that order. This race is always fun to watch.
110 Meter Hurdles
Garrett Hawkes of North Fremont is a multi-talented athlete who is super smooth over the hurdles. This is one of his signature events, and he really only has one person who has demonstrated the talent to beat him and that is Cyrus Rindeishacher of West Side. It should come down to these two athletes going for the gold.
400 Meter Run
Nampa Christian runners have held three of the top four times in this event all season. Jadyn Berry, Jeffrey Stewart, and Ethan Brands could fuel a 1-2-3 finish for Nampa Christian as only Hulizes Ortiz of Aberdeen appears able to run with those top three.
4x100 Meter Relay
Nampa Christian has the top time coming in, but this is a fun race and could be fairly wide open, as there are five teams who have run 45.5 or faster this year. Firth, Aberdeen, Cole Valley, and West Side could all mount a challenge here.
200 Meter Dash
Three runners in the field have run faster than 23 seconds in this race. Matthew Klassen of Aberdeen, Keagan Duncan of Declo, and Ethan Brands of Nampa Christian. Should anyone other than one of these three win the gold, it would have to be considered an upset.
4x400 Meter Relay
West Side has the best time, Aberdeen maybe the best four runners, and Nampa Christian has run over the course before. You can take your pick as any of the three would be deserving champions.
Pole Vault
Enoch Ward of West Side leads four vaulters who have cleared 12 feet 6 inches or higher this spring.
On his heels will be North Fremont’s Cole Searle, Aberdeen’s Payton Foster, and Salmon’s Will Garrett.
Long Jump
Drew Howerzyl of Nampa Christian has the state’s only jump of 21 feet or farther this year. On his heels will be multiple medal winners Wyatt Matheson of Firth and Garrett Hawkes of North Fremont. The gold will go to one of these three jumpers.
Discus
Aberdeen’s Jack Behrend has been pushing 130 feet in his tosses of late. He is followed by Nick Woods of New Plymouth and Eduardo Barrera of Aberdeen, so look for one of these three to capture the gold.
Shot Put
Three shot putters have gone 44 feet or farther this season, Trey Yearsley of Ririe, Nick Woods of New Plymouth, and Josh Jolley of Firth. I am thinking that the youngest of the three will find the extra little to win this event and that is Jolley of Firth. He has the highest upside, so let’s hope this is his meet.