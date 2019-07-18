ROYAL PORTRUSH, NORTHERN IRELAND – The first round of the final major golf championship of 2019, the British Open, is in the books and it has been a totally different day on the course for the leaders and some of the pre-tournament favorites.
For the likes of J.B. Holmes of the United States and Sergio Garcia of Spain and even Brooks Koepka of the United States, it was a good start to what they hope will be a Sunday final round to a major championship.
For hometown hero Rory McIlroy and 15-times major champion Tiger Woods, it was not the start they envisioned when they teed up on Thursday morning.
McIlroy could not have started any worse as on the very first hole, he found trouble off the tee and it didn’t get any better from there as he started his day with a quadruple bogey 8, tying him for his worst hole ever in a major championship.
Woods started his day innocently enough, with four straight pars before a bogey, double bogey, bogey stretch that left him four over par. He would find a birdie on the back nine, but he struggled to a 7 over par round that left him leading only seven of the 156 golfers who began the day.
It is probably safe to say that neither McIlroy nor Woods will be playing when the cut is made this afternoon.
J.B. Holmes leads after the first round with a 5 under par 66, one shot clear of Shane Lowery and two shots clear of a host of players including Webb Simpson, Garcia and Koepka.
Also in the group of 13 golfers at 3 under par are Tony Finau, Jon Rahm and Lee Westwood.
Koepka, who has won three majors in the past year and a half, appears very well positioned to make a run at yet another major as he prepares for the second round today.
Royal Portrush, hosting the British Open for only the second time in 68 years, played very fair according to most of the golfers and the links course was at the mercy of the golfers who hit good shots.
A total of 41 golfers were able to play the round under par out of the field of 156.
The Dunluce Links held up beautifully in such lush conditions, and so did the reputation of Northern Ireland’s ever-changing coastal weather. There was a blue sky and dark clouds, a strong breeze and a stiff wind, shadows and showers, all within an hour’s time.
‘’I took on and put off my rain gear probably at least nine times in nine holes,’’ Matt Kuchar said.
Even so, the scoring was good, without anyone being great.
The second round will be interesting as the golfers try and conquer the course, especially for those who found themselves more than 10 shots off the lead. They will have to be extremely good in their second round or be packing their bags as head back home to attempt to get ready for the next tournament on the horizon.
For Woods and McIlroy, it is probably back to the drawing board as they look to the next major, the 2020 Masters in April.
For the other 100 golfers who need to make something happen to even make the cut, it will be a round of taking some chances and avoiding disasters that have taken so many out of the tournament on the very first round on Thursday.