ROYAL PORTRUSH, IRELAND – The British Open, golf’s fourth major of the year, was all set to begin on Thursday and they had all but crowned the winner of the event before it actually started.
The favorite to win the event was native son Rory McIlroy. After all, he had set the course record of 61 back when he was only 16.
McIlroy was going to be the winner and it would be to the joy of all the Irish-born golfers in the world. It was time and who better than their favorite son? He was ready and he had won majors before so there would be no “letting one get away.”
Also getting a lot of attention was Tiger Woods, who had 15 majors already in his back pocket, but who had just won the Masters back in April to bring back to life the thought of him surpassing Jack Nicklaus’ total of 18. That talk has been on the golf world’s conversation pages ever since he slipped on his fifth green jacket, symbolic of a Masters win.
Of course, in recent days and months, there has been talk of the string of wins and top finishes by Brooks Koepka, the number one player in the world who had won three of the past six majors, a string only surpassed by the year that Woods actually held all four majors at one time. That was a thing of beauty that nobody could ever imagine happening again, that is until Koepka came along.
Many others actually were in the conversation when the week began, except for one thing. Somebody forgot to tell McIlroy, Woods, Koepka or even Phil Mickelson who is always on the verge of something heroic.
They also forget to tell one Irishman named Shane Lowry, who had a collapse while leading the U.S. Open at Oakmont several years ago.
Maybe Lowry didn’t have the credentials of the others, but he had been on the big stage before. He had won four times on the European Tour before he switched to the PGA Tour, where he had won twice.
Sure, his stats were not of the Tiger Woods variety, but that didn’t mean he didn’t have talent, and he began to show his stuff as early as Thursday, when he shot a 67 and trailed for the only time all week long.
He backed up his first round 67 with another 67 and held a one-stroke lead over Tommy Fleetwood, who had posted scores of 68 and 67 and was lurking just behind.
American golfers Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka were right behind. Things were shaping up to be something special.
By this time, the whole world also knew that McIroy had virtually blow his chances with an opening round of 79, which included a snow man (8) on the very first hole. Nothing went right for McIlroy, who despite a fantastic 65 on the second day, missed the cut.
Tiger Woods was sailing along at even par after four holes on Thursday when a bogey-double bogey-bogey stretch really took the wind out of his sails and he too would fail to make the cut when he finished the second round at 6 over par.
Mickelson was never a factor as well, shooting a plus 8 and he too was on a plane home Friday night.
The third round was all about Lowry as the likable Irishman was posting a great round of 63, which would put him at -16 for the tournament and gave him a four-stroke edge over Fleetwood and all but wrapped up the tournament. It would take a blow-up of epic proportions to deny him his first major win.
Things like that have happened in the past, especially in the British Open.
Not this year, not at this British Open. The Irish were due and they were all out to rejoice with each shot that Lowry took on Sunday. After 68 years of the British Open being played somewhere else, it was back at Royal Portrush and the Irish were ready and going to celebrate to the max, their man winning the Open.
Lowry was not going to disappoint them as he carded par after par on the Sunday afternoon of all Sundays. He made putt after putt and the pursuers fell behind hole after hole.
First to go was Tony Finau, when he failed to make a couple of very makeable birdies. Finau would go on to shoot an even par 71 on Sunday, but he ultimately finished in third place.
Lee Westwood, another Irishman who appeared to be ready to pounce if Lowry would stumble and fall, never got his chance. He had to settle for a 73 and a tie for fourth at 6 under par.
The putter of Brooks Koepka failed him down the stretch and he had to settle for a 74, that left him tied with Westwood in fourth place, some nine shots behind Lowry’s score of 269.
Yes, this British Open belonged to Shane Lowry, but more than that, it belonged to Ireland.
You can bet the pubs were open late into the evening as countless pints of the best Ireland had was consumed by the fans of the game as they recounted each of the 72 holes that Lowry was able to tame during the four days that was the British Open of 2019.
No one knows if this will be a one and done for Lowry just like nobody knows if Tiger Woods will ever win another golf tournament. We won’t know the answer to those questions until the major season hits us again next spring and the Masters tournament rolls around again. Woods is the defending champion in the Tour Championship and he has his sights set on winning the FedEx Championship, which would be his third, something nobody has ever accomplished. You know he has it on his mind because that is the type of thing that he prides himself on, doing something that no one else has ever done before.
For Shane Lowry, it was a week of great golf and he deserves every accolade that comes his way, until the next tournament is played and somebody else is crowned champion.