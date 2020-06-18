BLACKFOOT – Kiersen Brockett is a two-time Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals champion in cow cutting and she is only a sophomore, which means that she could win another pair of championships before she is through.
Last year, Brockett tallied a pair of 150-point scores which was the highest awarded in 2019 and that included both boys’ and girls’ scores. She also scored a pair of 148-point rides and virtually led from start to finish.
She totaled 65 points for the title which was 10 points for each of the four go rounds, plus 10 points for being the District 2 champion and the 15 points for being the average winner.
It wasn’t even close and she did it with the background that should have announced her arrival. She has already been to the national cutting horse finals four times, and she is only a freshman. She won’t be able to sneak up on anybody else from this point on. She has arrived and will be tough to beat anywhere she goes.
A quote from last year pretty much says it all: “It feels pretty good right now,” Brockett said. “I was nervous to begin with, but gained more and more confidence as the finals went along. I expect to be nervous at nationals, but I don’t think about it much.”
Brockett got her horse in Arizona and gives most of the credit for the win to him. The team is very good and they should compete well at nationals.
This year, with all of its COVID-19 problems, basically didn’t present any more problems for Brockett than did 2019.
She may not have swept to the front and stayed there like she did a year ago, but she was the best in the event and she proved it every step of the year.
Brockett is now a two-time state champion in girls’ cow cutting and headed back to her second consecutive National High School Finals, this time heading to Oklahoma and the famed Lazy E Arena in Guthrie.
It will be a new experience, but with all of the experience she has gained in the past, with trips to the High School Nationals, the Junior Nationals and the actual Cow Cutting Nationals all before she has been a junior in high school only gives her more confidence and experience than most will ever gain in a lifetime.
With everything going her way, anything less than a top 10 finish would likely have to be considered as not expected, but don’t sell this young lady short. She is the best that Idaho has to offer and she is so deserving of this and every honor that has come her way and this corner feels that she will come through in a very big way.
Brockett is also proving that she can compete in other events as well.
She has qualified for the state finals in barrel racing as well and has been competitive all season.
While she didn’t crack the top 10 in the first go round on Wednesday morning, which also included the two performances on Tuesday, she posted the third fastest time on Wednesday evening which will give her a shot at the average with a little luck.
The big thing is the confidence boost that she gained when she proved that she belonged. That will only make it easier for her down the road.
Kiersten Brockett not only belongs, she will eventually rule the roost so to speak mainly because she is a cowgirl in every sense of the word.