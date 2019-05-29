BLACKFOOT – With the state high school rodeo finals rapidly approaching, now only 10 days away, it is a great time to meet the local cowboys and cowgirls who will be putting everything on the line in an effort to qualify for the national finals in Wyoming in July.
MaciJo Broncho is a sophomore at Blackfoot High School who has qualified with her Snake River partner Max Hoge.
The two make quite the team roping pair and they were good enough to qualify second for the state rodeo, but over the last half of the District 4 rodeo performances, they were neck and neck with the district’s champions, Chance Moldenhauer and Cooper Duffin.
“I only started team roping a few years ago and my horse ‘Slick’ has really helped me along,” Broncho said. “My dad and Max’s dad were friends and they kind of got us together roping at practice one day and this spring we just kind of ended up paired together.”
Both ropers are the shy and quiet type, so they don’t do a lot of communicating before roping, and very little is said after the rodeo either, other than to congratulate each on a good run.
“I think that we get along so well because we aren’t always yelling or screaming at each other. We rely on the other one to do their job and it has worked well,” Broncho said. “Max is a very good roper and he won the tie down roping, so he has helped me a lot as well.”
In team roping, one partner ropes the head of the steer and the other partner ropes the two back feet. There are penalties for not getting both back feet, or not getting a complete head, but this team has worked well all season and the better that Broncho has gotten in roping the head, the better the team has been able to score.
Broncho has also qualified in the breakaway roping event at the state rodeo and has a fast time of 2.6 seconds. That is about as fast as a roper can do in the event.
With more than one event at the state rodeo, Broncho will have her hands full keeping up with the schedule that will be presented to her come June 9.
She is a good student at Blackfoot High School and likes English and science as her two favorite subjects. She is excited about the opportunity at state and prefers to do rodeo events that are held outdoors and the Bannock County Fairgrounds is one of her favorite arenas.
As the “header” in the tandem of Broncho and Hoge, she will lead the team in their effort to win a state title this June.