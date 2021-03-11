BLACKFOOT – Wet fields forced the postponement of Thursday afternoon’s baseball game between the Blackfoot Broncos and the Rigby Trojans.
The game, a High Country Conference match-up between the 5A Trojans and the 4A Broncos, has been re-scheduled for Thursday, March 18 at Blackfoot High School at 3:30 p.m.
While the game will not matter when it comes to figuring standing in the High Country Conference, it could have implications when it comes to seeding as it would be one of the tie-breakers between teams when they try and seed the 4A and 5A District Tournaments in May.
The Broncos and their staff worked very hard and diligently to get the field playable for Thursday afternoon’s contest and while the infield was playable, the outfield areas just could not stand the play and could have been unsafe for the players when fielding balls and running.
Erring on the side of caution, the game was re-scheduled.
This postponement should not have any effect on Saturday’s scheduled contest between Thunder Ridge and Blackfoot which has an early 11 a.m. starting time.