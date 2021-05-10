IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos saw their high school baseball season come to a crashing end on Saturday, when the Bonneville Bees scored a pair of runs on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Blackfoot 10-9 and take the best-of-three series from the Blackfoot squad 3-2.
The series began on Thursday, when the Broncos blasted the Bees 9-1, before Bonneville came back to take the nightcap 9-3 later that evening. Had the Broncos been able to take care of business, the most recent game would have never had to be played.
The Broncos were the aggressor at the plate in all three games, however, they just didn’t get business taken care of in games number two and three, despite out-hitting the Bees in the two contests. In fact, Blackfoot out-hit Bonneville 15-4 in the finale alone.
Blackfoot sent Jace Grimmett to the mound for the deciding game of the series, one which could have sent the Broncos to the state tournament next week.
Head coach Zach Reay sent out Ryan Reynolds to the mound to start the game for Blackfoot, he of the no-hitter a couple of weeks ago and he lasted 3 2/3 innings before giving way in the fourth inning.
Four other pitchers followed Reynolds to the mound, but each encountered problems and were eventually relieved as the game continued.
The Broncos out-hit Bonneville 15-4 in the game, but gave up seven walks and 10 runs in the game. Most of the runs given up were unearned runs, although the Broncos only committed a pair of errors in the contest.
The big inning for Bonneville was the sixth inning, when the Broncos were touched for six runs as the Bees were able to build their biggest lead in the game. The Broncos fell behind 8-5, before rallying for three runs in the seventh and another run in the eighth, before the heroic two-run sacrifice fly was hit by Riley Bowman.
That made the score 10-9, giving Bonneville the win over Blackfoot.
BLACKFOOT 103 131 0 — 9 15 2
BONNEVILLE 011 602 X — 10 4 5
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Benjamin Wilson 4 1 1 1 1 2
Jaden Harris 2 2 0 1 0 0
Tyler Vance 4 2 3 1 1 0
Jace Grimmett 4 1 2 4 1 1
Stryker Wood 3 0 1 0 1 0
Candon Dahle 5 0 2 1 0 1
Rich Moore 5 0 2 0 0 2
Carter Layton 4 2 2 0 0 2
Kyler Mills 4 0 2 0 0 1
Avian Martinez 0 1 0 0 0 0
Michael Edwards — — — — — -
Jaxon Grimmett — — — — — -
Eli Hayes — — — — — -
Ryan Reynolds — — — — — -
Ryan Steidley — — — — — -
Dax Whitney — — — — — -
Totals 35 9 15 8 4 9
Batting 3B: Jace Grimmett
TB: Candon Dahle 2, Jace Grimmett 4, Carter Layton 2, Kyler Mills 2, Rich Moore 2, Tyler Vance 3, Benjamin Wilson, Stryker Wood
RBI: Candon Dahle, Jace Grimmett 4, Jaden Harris, Tyler Vance, Benjamin Wilson
ROE: Jace Grimmett, Jaden Harris
FC: Jaden Harris, Benjamin Wilson
HBP: Jaden Harris 3, Stryker Wood
SB: Jace Grimmett, Tyler Vance
CS: Tyler Vance
TotalsTeam QAB: 19 (44.19%)
Candon Dahle 2, Jace Grimmett 4, Jaden Harris, Kyler Mills 2, Rich Moore 2, Tyler Vance 3, Benjamin Wilson 2, Stryker Wood 3
Team LOB: 13FieldingE: Rich Moore, Tyler Vance
Bonneville
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Crew Howell 2 1 0 0 0 1
Davon Luce 2 1 1 0 1 0
Dayton Robison 4 1 1 2 0 2
Jacob Perez 3 2 1 0 1 1
RJ Woods 1 2 1 3 1 0
Seth Walton 3 0 0 0 1 2
Cater Cheney 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lilo Cortez 0 2 0 1 2 0
Teagan Bird 2 0 0 0 0 2
Riley Bowman 0 0 0 2 0 0
Ty Martinson 1 1 0 0 1 0
Tyler Kress 1 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 20 10 4 8 7 9
Batting 2B: Jacob Perez
TB: Davon Luce, Dayton Robison, RJ Woods, Jacob Perez 2
RBI: Lilo Cortez, Dayton Robison 2, RJ Woods 3, Riley Bowman 2
SAC: Cater Cheney
SF: Riley Bowman
FC: Seth Walton
HBP: Crew Howell 2, Lilo Cortez, Davon Luce, RJ Woods 2, Riley Bowman
SB: Lilo Cortez, RJ Woods 4, Jacob Perez
TotalsTeam QAB: 19 (52.78%)
Crew Howell, Lilo Cortez 3, Teagan Bird, Cater Cheney 2, Davon Luce, Ty Martinson, Seth Walton, Dayton Robison 2, RJ Woods 2, Jacob Perez 3, Riley Bowman 2
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Davon Luce 3, Seth Walton, Dayton Robison
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ryan Reynolds 3.2 71 .577 2 5 5 5 3 0
Ryan Steidley 0.0 12 .333 1 2 2 0 1 0
Michael Edwards 0.0 17 .588 1 1 1 0 1 0
Dax Whitney 0.1 9 .444 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jace Grimmett 2.0 47 .596 0 2 1 4 2 0
Totals 6.0 156 .558 4 10 9 9 7 0
Pitching L: Jace Grimmett
HBP: Michael Edwards, Jace Grimmett, Ryan Reynolds 4, Dax Whitney
WP: Jace Grimmett
Pitches-Strikes: Michael Edwards 17-10, Jace Grimmett 47-28, Ryan Reynolds 71-41, Ryan Steidley 12-4, Dax Whitney 9-4
Groundouts-Flyouts: Michael Edwards 0-0, Jace Grimmett 1-1, Ryan Reynolds 3-2, Ryan Steidley 0-0, Dax Whitney 1-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Michael Edwards 1-3, Jace Grimmett 4-9, Ryan Reynolds 10-20, Ryan Steidley 0-2, Dax Whitney 1-2
Bonneville
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Jacob Perez 3.1 85 .647 6 5 2 1 1 0
Tyler Kress 1.1 30 .467 5 3 3 0 3 0
Cater Cheney 2.1 41 .610 4 1 1 2 0 0
Seth Walton 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 7.0 156 .603 15 9 6 9 4 0
Pitching W: Cater Cheney
HBP: Cater Cheney, Jacob Perez 3
WP: Tyler Kress, Jacob Perez
Pitches-Strikes: Tyler Kress 30-14, Cater Cheney 41-25, Seth Walton 0-0, Jacob Perez 85-55
Groundouts-Flyouts: Tyler Kress 1-0, Cater Cheney 0-4, Seth Walton 0-0, Jacob Perez 0-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Tyler Kress 4-10, Cater Cheney 7-12, Seth Walton 0-0, Jacob Perez 15-21
Stats provided by Game Changer