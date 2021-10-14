IDAHO FALLS – They play distict/conference tournaments for a reason. The regular season, while so important for the development of a team, isn’t always indicative of the talent and the ability for a team to adjust to a different environment.
All season long, there have been rave reviews of the Hillcrest boys’ soccer team, and rightfully so. They earned the top seed in the District 6/High Country tournament for a reason. They were big, fast, strong and they had a star in the fold that made things easier for the rest of the team. With the top seed, they also earned the right to host the tournament on their home pitch, never something to disregard as it is a huge advantage for a team.
Blackfoot entered the tournament as the number three seed, which was never in doubt as they were considerably better than Shelley and Bonneville and it appeared just a bit behind Hillcrest and Skyline.
The margin between those latter three teams turned out to be microscopic as the Broncos had played both teams very tough at home, including a tie against Skyline, but struggled a bit on the road against them.
That all changed in the tournament. Blackfoot was a bit more aggressive against Skyline on Monday night, which resulted in a 4-0 win for the Broncos, setting up Wednesday’s match against the top-ranked Hillcrest Knights, who were ranked third by MaxPreps entering the game.
Taking advantage of a goal off the foot of junior Chris Garcia in the first few minutes of the game, the Broncos were in control, at least defensively from that point on.
With a 1-0 lead, the Broncos, while not forsaking their offense, relied on the defense to set the tone of the game and control the tempo from that point on and the strategy worked perfectly.
“The boys simply played brilliantly today,” coach Liam Pope said. “We talked about what it would take to win this and get to state during practice and the boys put their minds to doing it and here we are, heading to the state tournament.”
This is the second consecutive district title for the Broncos, who always seem to rise to the challenge every fall when the tournaments start and the trophies are on the line.
The defense was so strong, assistant coach John Batacan pointed out that in the second half, there were only a couple of attempts on goal against Broncos goal keeper Gavyn Cornell. The back line of the Broncos was superb and turned away the Knights time after time all afternoon long.
“We knew what their strategy was going to be and how much they relied on their best players and we just set up to try and take away those offensive charges as much as we could,” Pope said. “The boys rallied around each other, communicated well and we were able to execute our game plan as perfectly as possible.”
As the Broncos celebrated the win with each other, Pope was busy shaking hands and sharing hugs with the many Broncos faithful at the game in fairly cold and windy conditions and as the snow began to fall in Idaho Falls, the smile on his face never left as his charges had accepted the challenge put forth by the coaches and performed as he would say, “brilliantly.”
With the win, the Broncos will move on to the state championships to be held Oct. 20-22 in Caldwell at Brothers Fields near Vallivue High School.
With MaxPreps setting the seeding process for the state tournament, it won’t be known who the Broncos will match up against on Thursday and where in the bracket they will be placed. Entering the game, the Broncos were ranked 13th, but they have basically already eliminated two of the teams ranked ahead of them, and there will likely be others who will fall by the wayside as well.