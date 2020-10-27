IDAHO FALLS – For several years, the word around Blackfoot was all about the youngsters coming in from Mountain View Middle School and how much they were going to help the Blackfoot High School cross country program. There were stars in those classes and they were going to boost the program to a district title and possibly even a state title as well.
Well, that was then and this is now and the prediction has come to fruition.
Blackfoot won its first district title in a number of years and earned its first individual district title since 1988 when BHS Principal Roger Thomas was a student and district titleist at Blackfoot High School.
This year, junior Eli Gregory led his team to the District 6 title and along the way, captured his first district title as well.
The rest of the Broncos did their part with the top five runners from Blackfoot -- Gregory, Matt Thomas, Justin Whitehead, Payden Parmenter and JT Morgan all finished in the top six positions to easily outdistance Skyline for the team title.
The Broncos were able to score 18 points to win by 30 points over Skyline who scored 48 points.
Gregory, Thomas and Whitehead have been at the top of the list of finishers for the Broncos all season and they once again led the Broncos' charge at district, which was run at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls.
With the win, the Broncos stamp themselves as one of the teams to beat this week when the Broncos will take place in the state championships in Pocatello.
Preston, Pocatello, and Sandpoint all rank ahead of Blackfoot, but the Broncos are a very solid fourth and well clear of the fifth place team, Bishop Kelly.
The Broncos have struggled to beat Preston and Pocatello, who are senior-laden teams, but Sandpoint has a few holes and Blackfoot has a good chance to move up in the rankings with a good run in Pocatello this weekend.
It is never easy to predict the exact finish in cross country because not all of the teams are competing on the same course at the same time during the season, so you are sometimes comparing apples with oranges when it comes to comparing runners who are running on different courses, under differing weather conditions and as we all know, wind, cold, heat, rain, etc. can all affect runners and how they handle different courses.
This week, they will all be running on the same course at the same time, so it will be interesting to see how the Broncos will handle things when they all meet at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello Friday at 12:15 p.m.