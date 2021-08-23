BLACKFOOT – When the fall soccer schedule was released for both Blackfoot and Thunder Ridge, there had to be some raised eyebrows. Not so much that the two teams were playing each other because they always do, more because it was the 2020 runners-up in both the 4A classification and the 5A classification from last year’s state finals competition.
The game ended up going Thunder Ridge’s way with a 4-2 win, but both sides will take positives away from the contest that will make both squads better as the season goes along.
These two teams were a combined 30-4-2 a year ago and among the top soccer teams in the state. That is why they schedule these games early on in the season, to give us something great to watch and to test the waters and let the good teams make adjustments that make them even better.
The game was a bit of cat-and-mouse in the early going as Thunder Ridge would push the ball deep into the Blackfoot defensive end and the Broncos would repel each and every thrust like a pair of fencers doing battle with rapier sharp swords.
Back would come the Broncos with their parry and the fight went on for for more than 20 minutes of the first half when Thunder Ridge was awarded a corner kick in the Blackfoot zone.
The end result was a fine kick to right in front of the Blackfoot goal and the resulting header from Thunder Ridge produced the first goal of the contest and just like that, Thunder Ridge had a 1-0 lead and the two teams were back at the parry and thrust game that had consumed the majority of the first half. When the referees stopped action for the half time break, the score remained at 1-0.
The second half began a lot like the first half ended, although if anything, Thunder Ridge was even more aggressive with the offense. The result of the surge in energy prompted an early opportunity and when the forwards were able to go over the top of the Blackfoot defense with a nice pass, a Titan player was able to punch the ball into the back of the goal and Thunder Ridge had a 2-0 lead. That goal came at around the six minute mark of play in the half.
The two teams continued their aggressive play back and forth and when the Broncos earned a penalty kick in the 12th minute of the second half, it was Blackfoot’s chance to cut the lead in half.
Misa Reyna, one of only four seniors on the Blackfoot squad, calmly stepped up and put the ball past the Thunder Ridge goal keeper and the Broncos were right back in the contest.
The euphoria that exists following an emotional goal like that only lasted a minute or so when the Titans were awarded a penalty kick of their own and it was drilled past the Blackfoot keeper, Gavyn Cornell, for a 3-1 lead with the second half approaching the midpoint of time remaining.
In soccer, a two-goal lead is like a three-touchdown lead in American football and tough to come back from but the Broncos proved they are resilient if nothing else as they would prove in a very short amount of time.
Within four minutes of play, the Broncos found themselves with a shot on goal in front of the Thunder Ridge net and the Titan goal keeper completely out of position. Angel Lopez never hesitated as he sent the ball to the back of the goal and cutting the lead to 3-2, with nearly 20 minutes remaining in the contest.
Both teams showed they were not ready to back down and they repeatedly made attempts to score. Thunder Ridge may have been a bit more defensive as they did not want the game tied up and the Broncos showing the desperate need to get the game tied up before regulation would run out.
As the game wound down in time remaining, the two teams continued to battle back and forth with little gained until the time became crucial.
The Broncos got caught slightly out of position and the Titan offense was able to create an opportunity for a shot and when that happened, the Titans were able to score the clincher with only a couple of minutes remaining in the contest and that is how the game would end, with Blackfoot on the wrong end of a 4-2 final score.
The Broncos learned a lot about their team in the game, mainly that they are a good team and a good program and they will be able to bounce back and quickly as the season progresses. They may be young and a bit inexperienced, but they are good, nonetheless, and they will be be back in a positive way. They will be competitive and they will win more than their share of games.
Next up for Blackfoot was a scheduled game with Century on Monday afternoon and a chance to even their record at 1-1 with a busy week with three games scheduled.
The Broncos also play against Idaho Falls on Wednesday and then right back on Saturday against Rigby, all three of the games on the road.