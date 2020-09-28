IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville High School took advantage of the cancellation of meets to add the first annual “Tour de Bonneville” to the cross country schedule.
While only three full teams took advantage of the opportunity to compete — Blackfoot, Snake River and Bonneville — it provided some opportunities for athletes to improve their times and placings on a statewide basis.
The top boys’ team ended up being Blackfoot, with Snake River second and Bonneville third.
The top individuals and their times were as follows:
Eli Gregory Blackfoot 16:37.89
Matt Thomas Blackfoot 16:56.55
Justin Whitehead Blackfoot 17:15.20
Lincoln High Snake River 17:36.36
Payden Parmenter Blackfoot 17:42.25
Keegan McCraw Snake River 17:51.02
Ezra Hubbard Rockland 18:07.15
Nathan Smyth Bonneville 18:09.82
Rylan Anderson Snake River 18:25.41
Brock Goodwin Snake River 18:25.78
Additional finishers from Blackfoot and Snake River:
Cade Morgan Snake River 18:40.45
Ryker Clapp Blackfoot 18:49.78
JT Morgan Blackfoot 18:51.82
Nathan Adams Snake River 18:58.07
Dominik Thompson Blackfoot 19:08.73
Tanner Fillmore Snake River 19:22.48
Noah Jones Snake River 19:34.34
Joe Yancey Blackfoot 19:54.79
Caden Tanner Blackfoot 19:55.51
Dennis Nichols Blackfoot 20:01.69
Carter Andersen Blackfoot 20:33.02
Jak Martin Snake River 20:41.23
Trevor Folsom Blackfoot 20:43.51
Nathan Kent Blackfoot 20:56.12
Ammon Marble Snake River 20:58.66
The top girls’ team ended up being Bonneville, followed by Blackfoot and then Snake River.
The top individuals and their times were as follows:
Alivia Johnson Bonneville 18:50.53
Kennedy Kunz Bonneville 20:33.27
Emily Despain Blackfoot 20:46.93
Sarah Despain Blackfoot 20:47.49
Hailey Raymond Snake River 21:22.98
Maddy Larsen Blackfoot 21:28.28
Shaelynn Mixon Bonneville 21:51.60
Olga Andrade Blackfoot 21:53.75
Brooklyn Pett Bonneville 21:54.70
Kylee Morgan Snake River 22:10.58
Additional top finishers from Blackfoot and Snake River:
Sydnee Crumley Blackfoot 22:15.03
Kanniya Jorgensen Blackfoot 22:52.38
Whitney Christensen Blackfoot 23:25.75
Alivia Clapp Blackfoot 24:09.55
Piper Phillips Blackfoot 24:13.13
Hailey Nash Snake River 24:39.08
Emma Perkes Snake River 24:41.12
Aliza Haroldson Snake River 24:41.61
Clair Anderson Blackfoot 26:02.54
Emma Jackson Blackfoot 27:09.05
Jamie Johnson Blackfoot 27:57.15
Lily Baker Blackfoot 29:04.54
Laura Mcphie Blackfoot 30:59.12
Lexee Hale Snake River 34:05.37
Lydia McPhie Blackfoot 36:12.90