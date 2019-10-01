IDAHO FALLS – To say the Blackfoot Broncos boys soccer team was in need of a win as they traveled to Idaho Falls to challenge the Bonneville Bees in a High Country Conference match would be putting it mildly.
Blackfoot had not been playing its best soccer of the season in the past week, having a couple of losses to teams that should not have beaten the Broncos, or at least not by the scores that were put up. Thunder Ridge was one of those teams and the score of that game, 9-0, was just not Bronco-like. The loss to Idaho Falls by the final of 2-1 was just not acceptable.
This game was for the Broncos to remain in the number three position with the district tournament rapidly approaching. The Broncos, at 3-4 in conference play, needed a win and they needed the win in the worst way.
The weather was not great, with snow, rain and cool temperatures greeting the Broncos and Bees, who by the way were celebrating their Senior Night on the afternoon, just another obstacle that the Broncos would have to overcome.
The Broncos got a goal each from five different players on their way to a 5-0 shutout over the Bees, spoiling the Bees’ Senior Night and getting their much needed win in the process.
“I think we’re playing better soccer all-around now,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “We’re creating more chances and moving the ball quicker than we were earlier in the season.”
The Broncos took a 2-0 lead at the half on goals by Manny Bartolo and Christopher Botello. Ivan Zamora, Pedro Magana and Misa Reyna added goals in the second half.
Once the Broncos started scoring goals, they were pretty content to let the defense take care of the Bees and defend they did.
Standout defenseman Bryce Cornell was his usual pursuing defender and he chased the Bees from one end of the field to the other. Goal Keeper Melvin Arroyo was tall in the goal and knocked aside shots from all angles. It was a much better defensive game for a team that prides itself on its defense and has all season.
With the win, the Broncos evened their conference record at 4-4, and find themselves solidly in third place in the conference, a game and a half behind Idaho Falls and a game ahead of Shelley.
The Broncos have games remaining with league leader Hillcrest and Shelley before they head into district tournament play.
The game with Hillcrest comes up on Thursday at the Knights’ field and will start at 4 p.m.
The game with Shelley will be on the Broncos’ home field on Monday as they will celebrate Senior Night with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. The game against Shelley will likely determine who will be the number three seed in the district tournament which will begin at the end of next week.