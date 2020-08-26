BLACKFOOT – After a one-game delay due to a cancellation because of air quality, the Blackfoot Broncos boys’ soccer team finally got on the field for an inter-conference match against the highly respected Century Diamondbacks. The game was everything one might expect, with the way the two teams have battled over the years in their games.
Both teams have the respect of the other, especially when it comes to top players and coaches.
The teams knew that coming in, the game was going to be played close to the vest, with defense at the forefront of things, strategic maneuvers by the coaches would be made and the teams would battle right down to the very end of the time on the clock.
What you expected is exactly what you got as the two teams battled chest to chest, every loose ball was battled for and the defenses put on the kind of show that true soccer enthusiasts long for every time two top teams line up against each other in an important game.
This game will not have any effect on who goes to the state tournament in late October, but it did give the fans a taste of what playoff soccer will be like this year, with each team taking its shots at the goal and each defense stepping up and playing the kind of soccer that you expect from a top team and both coaches being found in the moment, defending their position and the play of their team on the field at the time.
There were a few yellow cards handed out to players and one to a coach indicating that there was a lot on the line for both teams and coaches who may have been coming off a season where things may not have finished up where they expected.
Century may have won the regular season title in the Great Basin Conference, but were not among the three teams that qualified for the state tournament.
Blackfoot finished third in the regular season and bowed out of the district tournament, something the Broncos are not used to and of course did not qualify for the state tournament. Both teams expected better a year ago, and both teams expect better this year.
That is the importance of the game on Monday afternoon, pride in their programs, pride in their play and pride in the expectations the teams have for themselves.
That is what was on the line on Monday when the two teams met to kick things off for the 2020 season and that is what the two teams demonstrated to the fans in attendance.
This game had the feel of a playoff game and the intensity shown by players on both sides of the midfield stripe indicated that it was just as important to them.
The game began as expected, with both teams working the ball and looking for potential openings they might be able to exploit later in the game. There were challenges by both teams and there were battles for the ball that were pretty well distributed between the two teams as the ball went back and forth, from one side of the field to the other. Both defenses were up to the challenge and the ball went from one side to the other, without either team demonstrating that they had an upper hand in the contest.
As play went on, both goal keepers demonstrated that they were up to the challenge, with point blank shots being repelled, first on one side and then the other, with the defense in front of the keepers just as stout as you might imagine. For a season opening game, it was everything that a fan of the game could have wanted.
By the time the referees stopped the game for halftime, you began to get the feel that it would be a close contest throughout and it could come down to a single goal, making the difference in the outcome.
Following the intermission, the Broncos came out with even more intensity and for a while the ball remained on the Century side of the field. The onslaught by the Broncos was aggressive, although not as aggressive as if the game were on the line, but more to see what advantages could be had. The Century defense was up to every maneuver and until the second half reached about a third of the way through, the Broncos’ every attempt to get the ball in the goal was thwarted.
Then, Frankie Garcia found a small opening and let go with a shot that was right in front of the Century goal and the ball slipped through for a 1-0 lead for Blackfoot.
That is when the game shifted a bit as the Diamondbacks became more anxious in their play and it was almost as if they became almost reckless in their attempts at getting shots at the other end of the field.
The shots increased, but the Blackfoot defenders stood tall, making stops along the way and goal keeper Gavin Cornell stood much taller in goal than his 5’6” might indicate he would be able to do. The youngster gave his team and coach everything they could have wanted during the course of the game.
“I thought Gavin gave us a great performance in the goal today,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “I am very happy with the win and the effort that the team gave us today. Defense played well.”
Those comments pretty much said it all for the Broncos as they were able to stave off every advance the Diamondbacks made during the remainder of the game and when the final whistle blew, the Broncos still held that same 1-0 lead and posted their first win of the year.
On the season, the Broncos stand 1-0 and the Diamondbacks are 0-1.