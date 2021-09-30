BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot boys’ soccer team began the week by splitting with a pair of High Country Conference rivals in Skyline and Bonneville.
On Monday, Skyline came to Blackfoot for a match that would have implications on the top seeding in the upcoming District 6/High Country Conference Tournament.
With the conference split between the top three teams and the bottom two teams, the Broncos have pretty well shown that they are among the top three, but will have to get by either Skyline or Hillcrest in order to grab the coveted top seed when the tournament begins.
That option may have already flown the coop when Hillcrest toppled the Broncos in Idaho Falls last week by a 3-1 score and relegated the Broncos to the second seed if they could beat Skyline on Monday.
The first four or five minutes of the Monday game may have sealed the fate of the Broncos, as they gave up back-to-back goals to Skyline about two minutes apart in the contest.
Skyline came out very aggressively and took the match to the Broncos, who although they battled back, just could not overcome that first surge put forth by the Grizzlies.
Trailing 2-0 to the Grizzlies, the Broncos were awarded a penalty kick with about two minutes left in the first half and that gave the Broncos a chance to trim the lead to only a single goal and an opportunity for some halftime adjustments that might just propel them to the win on their home pitch.
Gabe Batacan wanted the shot, he let the coaches know he wanted the shot and he was to make good on the shot as he sent the ball past the Grizzlies goal keeper and cut the lead to 2-1, setting the game up for a second half comeback that would have been just what the doctor ordered for the Broncos on this Monday.
When the second half began, Skyline was again very aggressive in their play and when the Broncos stepped up their level of play, they eventually were called for a penalty that awarded the Grizzlies a penalty kick.
When the Grizzlies stepped up and pushed the ball past the Broncos goal keeper, Gavyn Cornell, it made the score 3-1 in favor of Skyline and that just about handled the Broncos chances as well.
There was no quit in the Broncos, there never is, but a two-goal lead with time running down on the clock is not where you want to be and eventually the Broncos gambled a bit and it caught them when the Grizzlies were able to push another goal into the back of the net and a 4-1 lead which is where the game would end moments later.
The Broncos would have a second match this week, which took place on Wednesday when they traveled to Idaho Falls to take on the Bonneville Bees.
In a must-win game to control their own fate, the Broncos came out and were able to control the match from the outset.
Blackfoot is just better than Bonneville and although the Bees were able to keep the game fairly close, it was never really in danger of falling the Bees’ way.
In the end, the Broncos prevailed by a 4-1 score and virtually locked up the number three seed in the tournament. That simply means that they will likely face either Shelley or Bonneville in the first round of the tournament and a very good chance of moving on to a second round contest.
The Broncos received two goals from junior Angel Lopez and one goal each from Chris Garcia and Manny Bartolo to account for Blackfoot’s scoring.
First, however, the Broncos have one more regular season game to play and it will be on Tuesday evening at Hartkopf Field where they will celebrate senior night.
The first kick will take place at 7 p.m. with the senior celebrations taking place just prior to the start of the contest as they play cross county rival Shelley to close out the regular season.