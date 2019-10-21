BURLEY – The Blackfoot High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams made the trip west to Burley’s Hope Run meet to make their final preparations for the upcoming District 6, 4A meet this week.
The teams, along with those from Shelley and the other High Country Conference teams, will assemble at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls on Wednesday to determine which teams and individuals will be advancing to the state meet which will be held on Nov. 2 at Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello.
The Blackfoot boys returned from Burley with their best showing of the year, a team title and a much-improved race from their senior Austin DeSpain, who ran his best race of the year when he finished in sixth place, just a few seconds behind sophomore Eli Gregory who has been showing the way for the Broncos all season. That only means that DeSpain is finally cranking things up and will most likely peak in time for the state tournament like he usually does.
The girls’ team finished third behind Twin Falls and Jerome, scoring 80 points to Twin Falls’ 32 and Jerome’s 73. Senior Kristen Thomas turned in her best effort of the season with a ninth place finish, just ahead of Sarah DeSpain in 10th place. Those two will be expected to lead the way for the Broncos women in the district meet on Wednesday.
Boys’ results:
Blackfoot 38
Jerome 47
Twin Falls 88
Canyon Ridge 99
(Eight full teams were represented)
Blackfoot individual results
5. Eli Gregory 17:04.3
6. Austin DeSpain 17:12.6
8. Justin Whitehead 17:36.8
9. Nate Blackwelder 17:50.3
10. Matt Thomas 17:59.8
17. Paden Parmenter 18:20.8
18. Joey Walker 18:25.2
19. Brock Armstrong 18:30.1
32. Dominik Thompson 19:14.2
56. Zander Robinson 20:18.2
67. Carter Inskeep 20:49.9
73. Payton Bird 21:06.5
Girls’ results:
Twin Falls 32
Jerome 73
Blackfoot 80
Wood River 124
(Eight full teams were represented)
Blackfoot Individual results:
9. Kristen Thomas 21:54.1
10. Sarah DeSpain 21:57.1
20. Sydney Crumley 22:36.9
27. Kanniaya Jorgensen 23:27.1
28. Abby DeSpain 23:27.4
33. Piper Phillips 23:50.3
36. Saskia Reich 24:04.3
39. Whitney Chrisiansen 24:29.0
51. Nayeli Trejo 25:40.9
55. JamieJohnson 26:43.0
64. Emma Jackson 27:04.8
68. Lacy Evans 27:16.4
83. Lily Baker 28:58.3
88. Laura Mcphie 30:45.6
104. Grace Balsmeier 35:40.0
109. Jamie Phillips 39:20.6
111. Sicily Walker 41:50.9